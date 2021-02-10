The Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced winners of their American History Essay Contest.

The winners are Celeste Freeman, 5th grade; Emmeline Rotzenberg, 6th grade; Alex Malich, 7th Grade; Isabel Hernandez-Mazza, 8th grade. The four students all attend Waunakee District Schools. Each will be awarded with a gift card, certificate and a bronze medal.

The purpose of the American History Essay Contest is to promote American history throughout the year by honoring significant historical people, places, dates, and events. This year’s essay topic was “The Boston Massacre.”

The winning essays will be forwarded on to the state level for consideration. Winners will be announced in the next few weeks.

