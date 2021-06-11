The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers of road closures on Hwy. 19 near the interstate in the Village of Windsor.
Hwy. 19 will be closed in both direction for three days between the I-39/90/94 northbound off ramp (Exit 131) and Dane County CV in Windsor for replacement of the railroad crossing. WIS 19 will be closed starting 6 a.m. Tuesday (June 15) until late Thursday, June 17.
All I-39/90/94 interchange ramps at Hwy. 19 will remain open; however, left turns will be restricted from the northbound Interstate to Hwy. 19 westbound. Through traffic on WIS 19 must use alternate routes. The posted state highway detour routes follows:
-Hwy. 19 eastbound: South on I-39/90/94 to US 51 (Exit 132) and travel north to WIS 19.
-Hwy. 19 westbound: US 51 south to I-39/90/94 northbound to turn around at the County V interchange (Exit 126) and travel south on I-39/90/94 to Hwy. 19.
The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov.