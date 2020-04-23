Many teachers choose their profession because they love young people and enjoy being around them. But during a pandemic while following Safer at Home orders, interaction with students is lacking, and separation is far from ideal.
Working remotely, teachers also lack the camaraderie and ability to collaborate that working in the same building offers.
“I think that’s been the hardest shift for many of us, just the change in our ability to be able to collaborate,” Emily Meier said. Meier teaches seventh-grade social studies at Waunakee Middle School. She credited all the teachers for their ability to adapt to teaching remotely and their ability to work in a new format.
The teachers miss their students, she said.
“Most teachers, why do it is we love interaction with kids. We also care so much and to try to keep that going,” Meier added.
In March, when Waunakee teachers began to plan for working from home, Meier hoped to make the materials look cohesive. She created a logo and ordered “Warriors Learn@Home” shirts. The hope was that they would help get kids excited about online learning.
“Kids’ support systems for school had been erased with them not being in the school buildings,” Meier said. The shirts were intended to show solidarity and build excitement
In an email to the Tribune, she said, “My original thought was to make shirts that teachers/staff could wear when we are ‘online’ with our kids to show our support and solidarity for them.”
Then she opened the sales up to all as a fundraiser anyone could participate in.
Proceeds will go to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
“Hopefully, it makes everybody feel like we’re in this together,” Meier said.
So far, 190 shirts have been sold, generating $1,300 for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, the nonprofit organization that connects families in need with resources and offers a free store.
A second round of shirts have been ordered and now more parents and students are ordering them.
Perhaps one unintended benefit of the project has been reaching out to fellow teachers and staff.
“It just opened up a conversation with us. I connected with staff I otherwise wouldn’t have connected with,” she said.
Meier said she’s impressed with the support she has received during a challenging set of circumstances.
“I think the big thing here is, teachers miss their kids and miss being face-to-face and being able to have conversations with them and check in with them,” Meier said. “We can’t wait to be back to normal and be back in the school buildings doing the best we can.”
