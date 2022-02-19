Annually,the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), Unit 360, sponsors two delegates (citizens) to attend ALA Badger Girls State held at UW-Oshkosh. On Jan. 25, the Legion Auxiliary interviewed four students to select delegates and alternates for the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State (ALABGS) session, a week-long government and leadership conference for young women in their junior year of high school.
Anna Lauer and Marina Goulette were selected as delegates and Warren Ambord and Ashley Luhtala as alternates.
Attendees of the program learn by doing as they become citizens of the fifty-first state, the mythical state of Badger. Citizens could run for offices on the city, county and state levels of government and will work together to make Badger the best state in the Nation.
The goals of the program are to prepare Wisconsin high school girls for citizenship in a modern world where government touches their lives in many different ways, to teach the principles of democracy in a representative government, provide an opportunity for living together as self-governing citizens, share experiences that demonstrate the duties, privileges and responsibilities of a good citizen, instill a love of country and a desire to preserve the fundamental features of our form of government as founded by our ancestors.