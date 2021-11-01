Alzheimer’s disease may be one of the cruelest diseases because a sufferer seemingly “disappears” until the person they were no longer exists. National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Family Caregiver Month is observed every November, reminding us that over 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. AD ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the most common form of dementia in 60-80% of all diagnosed cases.
Alzheimer’s disease gets worse over time and eventually comes to a point where a person can no longer accomplish daily tasks. In the beginning, memory problems are mild, but as the disease progresses, patients become unaware of their environment and may no longer be able to carry on a conversation. Once their symptoms become noticeable, Alzheimer’s patients typically live an average of eight years but can survive for as many as 20 years, depending on other health factors.
Although those aged 65 and older are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, there are thousands under the age of 65 who have early-onset Alzheimer’s. There are no drugs or treatments to cure Alzheimer’s disease, but there are treatments that can slow its progression. Researchers are constantly looking for new treatments as they search for a cure for this mind-robbing disease.
In observance of the month, Waunakee’s Dementia Friendly Committee is sponsoring an exhibit at the Waunakee Public Library during November. It will feature books and films about Alzheimer’s disease, along with Memory Kits and information on the Music & Memory Program. The display will be on the second floor of the library, near the Reference Desk.
In further observance of the month, the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is encouraging people to lend a helping hand to the more than 196,000 Wisconsin family members and friends serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers.
Help for caregivers
Providing help and support to caregivers can be easier than most people think. Even little acts can make a big difference. The chapter offers these suggestions:
-Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease – its symptoms, its progression and the challenges facing caregivers. The more you know, the easier it will be to find ways to help.
-Build a Team: Organize family and friends who want to help with caregiving. The Alzheimer's Association offers free, online care calendar resources that can be used to build their care team, share tasks and coordinate help.
-Give Caregivers a Break: Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break. Spend time with the person living with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to run errands, go to their own doctor’s appointment, participate in a support group or engage in an activity that helps them recharge. Even one hour could make a big difference in providing the caregiver some relief.
-Check In: Many Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers report feeling isolated or alone. So start the conversation – a phone call to check in, sending a note or stopping by for a visit can make a big difference in a caregiver’s day and help them feel supported.
-Tackle the To-Do List: Ask for a list of errands that need to be run – such as picking up groceries or prescriptions. Offer to do yard work or other household chores. It can be hard for a caregiver to find time to complete simple tasks that are often taken for granted.
-Be Specific and Be Flexible: Open-ended offers of support (“call me if you need anything” or “let me know if I can help”) may be well-intended but are often dismissed. Be specific in your offer (“I’m going to the store, what do you need?”). Continue to let the caregiver know that you are there and ready to help.
-Help for the Holidays: Holiday celebrations are often joyous occasions but they can be challenging and stressful for families facing Alzheimer’s. Help caregivers around the holidays by offering to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping.
-Join the Fight: Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by joining the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can volunteer at the Senior Center, with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events or sign up to participate in a clinical study.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and ways you can support families and people living with the disease, visit www.alz.org.
Waunakee’s Dementia Friendly Committee also sponsors a monthly (first Thursday of each month – 9:30-11 a.m.) Memory Café for persons with early onset dementias and their caregivers. There is also a monthly Caregiver Support Group at Waunakee’s Senior Center that meets the first Tuesday of each month from 2:30-4 p.m.
The committee welcomes members who want to become involved in these and other programs that support Waunakee residents who suffer from dementia. For more information or to volunteer, you can call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385.