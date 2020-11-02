The Waunakee Tribune is seeking pictures of Waunakee seniors for its 2021 graduation section to be published just prior to the graduation.
Parents or students can email pictures to the Waunakee Tribune at tribnews@hngnews.com. Please be sure the name of the graduating senior accompanies the photo.
The deadline to receive these will be Jan. 8. Anyone unable to email pictures can mail them to the office at 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Anyone with questions can contact the Tribune office at (608) 849-5227 or email the office.
