AUG. 11 IS THE 2020 Partisan Primary election. None of the candidates for Waunakee voters are contested in this primary election where Wisconsin voters can cast votes for either Republicans or Democrats. Each party’s winners from this election will face off in the general election Nov. 3.

THE WAUNAKEE Emergency Services Citizens Academy has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department announced in its newsletter. The hope is to revive it next year.

YAHARA WINS, a partnership among local governments and farmers to improve water quality, has announced that their efforts have succeeded in preventing 55,000 pounds of phosphorus from entering local waterbodies in 2019. In the third full year of the project, Yahara WINS again exceeded its phosphorus reduction goal for the year, placing it on track to achieve the yearly phosphorus reductions necessary to meet goals set by the end of the 20-year project. The reduction in 2019 was also higher than the annual reductions achieved in the first two years of the full-scale project.

THE LAST WORD

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.

-Frederick Douglass

Load comments