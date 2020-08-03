AUG. 11 IS THE 2020 Partisan Primary election. None of the candidates for Waunakee voters are contested in this primary election where Wisconsin voters can cast votes for either Republicans or Democrats. Each party’s winners from this election will face off in the general election Nov. 3.
THE WAUNAKEE Emergency Services Citizens Academy has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department announced in its newsletter. The hope is to revive it next year.
YAHARA WINS, a partnership among local governments and farmers to improve water quality, has announced that their efforts have succeeded in preventing 55,000 pounds of phosphorus from entering local waterbodies in 2019. In the third full year of the project, Yahara WINS again exceeded its phosphorus reduction goal for the year, placing it on track to achieve the yearly phosphorus reductions necessary to meet goals set by the end of the 20-year project. The reduction in 2019 was also higher than the annual reductions achieved in the first two years of the full-scale project.
THE LAST WORD
It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.
-Frederick Douglass
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.