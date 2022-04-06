Former Waunakee High School teacher Chuck Murphree has written a new novel geared toward young adults. The book has focused on the topics of sexual assault, trauma and teen depression.
“It’s called ‘Somewhere Between the Trees and Clouds,” Murphree said. “It’s about this teenage boy, Dylan, who when he was younger, went through some trauma. He was sexually assaulted. And throughout the book, he tries to navigate that trauma – trying to figure out how to hang onto hope and cope with everything.”
Murphree said the character’s experience is familiar to a growing number of youth, which is why he hopes to bring more awareness to the issues that stem from traumatic experiences such as assault and the loss of loved ones.
Murphree has spoken at several engagements for Mental Health 4 Teens, an organization that helps teenagers understand and navigate mental-health challenges. During those talks, he shared his own story of childhood trauma and ways he has learned to deal with the struggles that came with it.
“When I was 7, I was sexually assaulted by a family friend,” Murphree said. “And after he died, I started trying to heal through therapy and everything else, trying to understand what was the cause of my depression and anxiety. And I’ve finally been able to come to terms with what happened.”
Murphree said he’s hopeful that being open about his experience will help others who have gone through similar trauma. That’s the reason he ends speaking engagements by sharing the coping strategies that have worked for him throughout his the years.
“I want to give them some of the ideas of what I do to cope and heal,” Murphree said. “I call it my ‘circle map.’ It’s something I created a few years ago about all these things I do, that help me on a day-to-day basis, to continue to cope and build resilience. So that’s sort of how I end the talk with them. Then I have some dialogue with the kids that are there.”
Mental Health 4 Teens members have purchased Murphree’s book in the hope that it assists the students they’re trying to help. They have asked Murphree to be a resource for the group moving forward.
The educator said that kind of open communication is important for those dealing with mental-health issues.
“There are still a lot of stigmas out there around mental illness, around suicide, and around sexual assault,” Murphree said. “And I want to get rid of all that. I think that we can show a lot of strength, and a lot of courage, by being able to talk about it and bring some normalcy. That’s really the key – bringing normalcy to our feelings, to our emotions, to mental illness and also to these traumas that have happened to us.”
Murphree said “Somewhere Between the Trees and Clouds” is available for pre-order on his author website https://www.chuckmurphree.com/. It has been set for a release date of April 12.
Readers should be able to find copies at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other major bookstores.