February
Feb. 17: An on-duty officer was at the Poynette BP station. While there he observed a male subject purchasing beer. Through investigation, the officer found that the subject was out on misdemeanor bail conditions with the condition not to possess or consume any intoxicants. Once the subject was identified the following day as Roger Stroede, 39, of Poynette, he was taken into custody for the violation of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Stroede was transported to the Columbia County Jail and booked in.
Feb. 17: Officers conducted a traffic stop on South St. near Valley Road for defective brake lamp. During the stop, officers noted the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. When officers asked the driver, who was later identified as Kyle Schmidtke, 33, of Lodi, about the odor he at initially denied that there was anything in the vehicle. Upon further questioning, Schmidtke admitted that there was approximately a quarter ounce of marijuana in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, officers located a plastic container with suspected substitute urine for drug testing, and also a glass smoking device and marijuana. It was later found that Schmidtke was on Probation. He was then taken into custody for Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Probation and Felony Bail Jumping and transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Feb. 18: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North St. for excessive window tint. Upon contacting the driver, who was later identified as Erica Westenberg, 31, of Portage, it was learned that she had a suspended driving status. While speaking with Westenberg, there were items in plain view that were indicative or illicit drug use, such as a butane torch and numerous air fresheners. After given consent to search the vehicle, officers found a small amount of suspected marijuana rolled into a dollar bill, a prescription bottle with Westenberg’s name on it that had four different pills inside. Other prescriptions found inside the bottle were Oxycodone (10mg and 20mg), which Westenberg did not have a prescription for. Westenberg was subsequently arrested for Possession of Schedule II Narcotic Drug, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Feb. 25: Officers were clearing from a call and were informed of a subject at the Head Inn bar who was drunk and causing problems. The subject was identified as Michael Gregorich, 61, of Poynette. It is known to the Poynette Police Department that Gregorich is out of jail and on several bond conditions not to possess or consume alcohol. Officers contacted Gregorich at the intersection of Grant St. and Highway 51. Gregorich had a difficult time maintaining his balance and a strong odor of intoxicants was coming from his breath. Gregorich was subsequently taken into custody on six counts of Felony Bail Jumping and transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Feb. 25: Officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Main St. and Washington St. for defective exhaust. While contacting the driver, who was identified as Jose Ovalle Jr., 30, of Beaver Dam, the odor of marijuana was observed coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle a marijuana grinder was located. Ovalle was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
Feb. 26: Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 300 block of South St. While en route to the location, they were informed that dispatch had contacted the caller who requested an officer respond to a residence in the 300 block of S. Main St and then hung up. Dispatch advised when they tried to call the caller back it went straight to voicemail as if the phone had been turned off. Upon arrival officers contacted a subject and the suspect, who was identified as Larry Cox, 53, of Poynette. Through an investigation, it was found that Cox was the prime aggressor in an argument, and he was taken into custody for Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Cox was also found to be on Probation, and Probation and Parole placed a hold on him due to him violating his probation by consuming intoxicants.
