The annual Waunakee High School Scholarship Drive is virtual again this year due to COVID-19. Residents can still donate to the scholarship fund.
This is a scholarship program for all Waunakee High School seniors who participated in the Scholarship Drive flyer distribution April 21 and 22. A number of businesses and residents that have already donated to this program. The Scholarship Committee has set a goal of $40,000 to mark the drive’s 55th year and has a ways to go to reach that goal. So far, the total amount donated is $29,050 so just a little over $10,000 to go to reach the goal.
Anyone who would like to make a donation may send a check payable to Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. to 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Donations may also be made online on the Waunakee Scholarship Drive Classmunity website at https:/www.classmunity.com.