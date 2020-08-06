A Waunakee man is accused of a seventh operating while intoxicated offense after an Aug. 3 traffic stop in Waunakee.
Robert J. Lincicum, age 59, is facing four counts in Dane County Circuit Court, including a felony count of operating while under the influence - seventh offense, felony bail jumping, operating while revoked and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
According to the criminal complaint, Waunakee Police officers observed a dark Dodge Caravan make a right turn onto Main Street from S. Madison Street in Waunakee, and as the vehicle turned, the driver’s side tires crossed the center line on E. Main Street and a third of the vehicle had crossed the centerline as it traveled eastbound.
Police activated the squad siren and the Dodge Caravan continued at approximately 60 mph for several hundred yards before eventually stopping.
Police approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Lincicum. The officer detected a slight odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and noticed Lincicum’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” according to the criminal complaint.
When officers asked Lincicum if he had been drinking, he told them “earlier,” the complaint states.
The officer requested Lincicum turn off the vehicle, but he didn’t not respond. The criminal complaint notes the officer asked again approximately 10 times before Lincicum finally did turn off the vehicle.
The officer checked on Lincicum’s driver’s license information and learned it was revoked and that he had six prior OWI related offenses.
The officer administered field sobriety tests and observed six of the six indicators of impairment.
The officer transported Lincicum to Meriter Hospital for a blood draw, and Lincicum told the officer his chest was hurting. When they arrived at the hospital, staff there were informed of the complaints of chest pain.
Officers reviewed computerized circuit court records showing Lincicum had been charged on Feb. 1, 2019 with OWI 6th offense and the charge was pending. Lincicum had been released on bail, and as a condition of release, the defendant was ordered not to consume any alcohol.
The officer also reviewed Division of Motor Vehicles records showing the other five prior OWI convictions, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted of the OWI 7th offense charge, Lincicum could face a maximum fine of $25,000 or up to 12 and half years in prison. The felony bail jumping charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 or six years of prison.
