Graduation came early for the Air Force Academy cadets, who participated in commencement ceremonies on April 18.
Among the graduates was Waunakee High School alumnus James Roberts, as he now looks ahead to his military career.
Roberts graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in a ceremony starkly different than previous classes’, with graduates spread out 5 feet apart as they marched and sitting 8 feet apart. No parents, friends or loved ones attended the ceremony where Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement speech.
Contacted as he was en route home to Waunakee where his parents, Alan and Jamie Roberts, live, Roberts said he has wanted to fly since he was in the sixth grade.
“I was looking at different pathways on how to become a pilot, and the Air Force Academy came under my radar in my research online,” he said.
He described the Air Force Academy as “total immersion into military life while completing a bachelor of science degree in whatever major you feel comfortable with,” he said.
While completing the four-year degree, the cadets undergo four years of military and athletic training, he said.
During his senior year in high school, when he toured the campus near Colorado Springs, Colorado, Roberts fell in love with it, he said. He graduated with a degree in systems engineering focusing his career on Remotely Piloted Aircraft, or drones.
“You get to go and fly unmanned drones throughout the academy and learn the fundamentals of flight. You become a certified instructor through the Air Force,” he said.
It’s one of three paths cadets can follow, Roberts explained, noting that the primary one most see is the Wings of Blue, the Air Force Academy parachute jump team.
The other option is the glider program, where cadets learn the fundamentals of flight without an engine.
Notable about this year’s Air Force graduating class is the number of alumni who will serve on the U.S. Space Force. Eighty-six were graduated into that program besides just two other officers.
“These cadets will be officers No. 3 through 88. They are forming this from the ground up,” Roberts said.
Roberts expected to arrive back in Waunakee Friday for a 60-day leave. In late June, he will work at Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas for a year then head off to pilot training. He will then spend the next 10 years serving in the Air Force.
Waunakee High School alumna Laura Kamm was also due to graduate the U.S. Naval Academy. That ceremony was postponed.
