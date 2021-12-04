A St. Paul, Minnesota man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in connection with a car stolen from a Waunakee Kwik Trip parking lot last spring.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court accuses Sean M. Flanagan, 25, of taking a blue Chevy Impala that had been left running outside of the East Main Street Kwik Trip while the vehicle’s owner was inside the store.
Waunakee Police responded to a 911 call at 6:45 a.m. on April 18, from a woman who reported her Chevy Impala stolen. The officer watched surveillance video from the Kwik Trip showing a Dodge Caravan arrive at the store at 6:37 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. The complaint notes that the driver exited the vehicle and entered the store while the front passenger exited the vehicle at 6:42 a.m., approached the front of the store, and stood in front of the Chevy Impala before getting into the driver’s seat and backing it out of the stall.
Waunakee Police made contact with the driver of the Dodge Caravan, who said while he and his friend were parked outside of the Walgreens in Mineral Point Road earlier that morning, a man who identified himself as “Waldo” approached the vehicle and asked for a ride to Sauk, according to the criminal complaint. The driver of the Dodge Caravan described Waldo to the officer.
The driver had had gone inside the Kwik Trip store, he told the officer, but when he returned to the van, Waldo was no longer inside, the criminal complaint states.
The driver reportedly told the officer, “I promise you, if I knew he was going to steal a car, I wouldn’t have stuck around here.”
On the night of April 19, the stolen Chevy Impala was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County, Wisconsin, according to the court document. The tires were spiked, and the vehicle was stopped. Afterwards, the driver, identified as Flanagan, was arrested.
Waunakee Police reviewed video from the Kwik Trip and the Mineral Point Walgreens and concluded that the man was the same suspect, and has the same hairstyle and body type as the defendant caught operating the vehicle in Jackson County.
Flanagan faces a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and because it is a repeat offense, the maximum prison term may be increased. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance via Zoom on Dec. 20.