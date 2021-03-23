For many years, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition (WCCC) has led Waunakee’s Drug Take Back Day and secured funding to offer free drug lock boxes, all part of a larger effort to keep opioids and other drugs out of the hands of Waunakee’s youth.
Now, after applying twice, WCCC has been awarded a $125,000 Drug Free Communities grant from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America to help expand and coordinate its work. With the grant in hand, WCCC can now hire a project coordinator who will administer and document the funds, and that job listing has been posted.
Jodie Sorenson, Waunakee’s court clerk, has worn a second hat as WCCC chair and acted as the WCCC coordinator. She, along with many other community members and school administrators, completed the 100-plus-page application. Because WCCC has not attained nonprofit status, the Waunakee Community School District is the fiscal agent, and so the coordinator will work for the school district, Sorenson said.
Sorenson noted that WCCC must match the grant, which is renewable for five years. At the end of the five-year period, WCCC must reapply.
WCCC’s priority for the grant is preventing alcohol and e-cigarettes use among youth, Sorenson said. It was identified from data collected and where the WCCC members saw a need.
“Why we’re focusing on that is because we have other funding through the state, like the state opioid response grant that we applied for and we just reapplied for it. We can get lock boxes and promote our drug take-back days for the opioid overdoses,” Sorenson said.
The Drug Free Community application requires action plans, and those were prepared to target underage drinking, vaping and e-cigarette use, she added.
Strategies included in the plan include providing festival organizers with a list of best practices, hosting town-hall meetings to educate the community and offering support to community members. At festivals, the grant funds could be used for wrist bands, and within the community, for locks to secure beer stored in garage refrigerators. It could also fund extra patrol at proms and football games.
“We have things we want to do, and we have dates we have to complete them by, and then we report on them with DFC,” Sorenson said.
Local experts like public health coordinator Ryan Sheahan who works with the Tobacco Free Coalition and lives in Waunakee are volunteering with WCCC and their time is an in-kind contribution.
Part of the grant also requires increased collaboration. WCCC has collaborated with the Waunakee High School Above the Influence Club, and grant funds can also cover the costs of educational programs for Waunakee students.
“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” Sorenson said. “It’s one we’ve been wanting to do since we completely formed in 2014, so it’s huge. We’re not the only one in Dane County that has this funding.”
Oregon’s coalition received the grant this year, and Stoughton’s is on year four, she added. The three coalitions have formed an alliance, working collaboratively to fund prevention efforts throughout the county, Sorenson said.
Training is available for the coalitions, and in early March, members participated in a Zoom session led by Julia Sherman of the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth.
Sorenson also participated in an online Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America session with members from all over the world.
“We had people from Africa and Tahiti and all over the United States. It was just amazing the people you’re having train you and the connections you can make,” she said.
A few years ago, WCCC also provided its own training in Waunakee, teaching citizens and emergency services providers how to administer Narcan to prevent opioid overdose deaths.
Waunakee village board members and administrators were invited to the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth session in March, and during a breakout session afterwards, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, Police Chief Adam Kreitzman and Sorenson had brief had a discussion about limiting advertising for vape products and alcohol throughout the village.
Sorenson said the village board has been responsive to WCCC. In the past, the board enacted an ordinance limiting the sale of vape products to those 21 and older.
Waunakee community members have all worked together on the Drug Free Communities grant, including those from the faith community, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, the village and others from the school district, to arrive at strategies.
“That’s the only way this coalition is going to work is if you have everyone in on what your mission and vision is, and what your goals are to accomplish,” Sorenson said.
A detailed budget has been created to utilize the grant funds.
The community has rallied around the coalition, and every member has done their work, Sorenson said.
“My goal is, if we can touch one kid and one family, then we did our job. My goal is to touch and help everyone,” Sorenson said.
WCCC is planning its next Drug Take Back Day at the Waunakee Police Department where they will collect unused or expired medications to dispose safely. That event will be April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station, 205 N. Klein Drive.
