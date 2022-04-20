Muhammad Ali has a well-known quote that goes “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” By that measure Waunakee driver Leroy Adler has paid his rent in full.
At the age of 17 years old, Adler graduated from high school and immediately signed up for the Army Reserves. He put in six months of active duty, celebrating his 18th birthday at boot camp.
Within a month of returning from his six-month stint of active reserve duty, he was hired by American Family Insurance, where he worked while he fulfilled his reserve duty and where he eventually retired from after 41 years of employment.
Around the time of his return from active duty, he reconnected with high school girlfriend Virginia and they were married in 1965, enjoying 51 years of marriage before Virginia passed away in 2016. The pair raised two daughters and a son, and welcomed seven grandchildren and one great grandchild along the way.
As often happens, couples involve each other in one another’s pursuits, which was the case when Virginia worked as an activities coordinator at a local nursing home and recruited Leroy as a driver so the residents could attend Waunakee Community Band concerts. Leroy may have returned the favor during his 20-year involvement with the Lions Club, where he received their highest award for service.
“After I retired, I was talking with Jim Hellenbrand who delivered meals and he thought this would be a good job for me and I thought ‘you’re right’ so I signed on,” Adler said. “It wasn’t long after that when someone asked me to drive passengers and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
“You meet so many nice people doing this,” he said. “They are so grateful. After you’ve given someone a ride a few times you develop a comfort level. And it’s funny how things circle back to you and you end up knowing someone in common. It’s a small world, even though it’s a big country. “
In addition to driving passengers, Adler can often be found at the Waunakee Senior Center cookouts throughout the year acting as grill master and he has devoted around 15 years to tending the landscaping around the four “Welcome to the only Waunakee in the World” signs – charged with planting annuals, replacing roses, trimming the grass and painting — sort of a “green thumb ambassador” to Waunakee!
Adler encourages people to consider driving. “It’s doing a great service to people who need the extra help to get places,” he said. “Consider it helping a neighbor or helping a friend!”
RSVP Dane County will celebrate its 50th anniversary and is asking others to celebrate by joining the RSVP volunteers in the Waunakee area, working to make their community a better place. More adults 55 and over are needed to meet the increasing demand for volunteers to help people of all ages.
RSVP volunteers serve in a wide variety of assignments including providing rides and delivering meals to help seniors and veterans remain independent. Drivers are offered reimbursement at 58.5 cents/mile and provided with additional liability insurance. RSVP provides PPE supplies. Drivers and passengers must be fully vaccinated. The service operates weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Call Margie at RSVP, (608) 663-7536 to volunteer.