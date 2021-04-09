Porcine visit
Nancy Morgan captured this image of the pig as it meandered through her backyard April 8.

A pig that strayed from a local farm April 8 delighted local residents on social media.

Residents on North Division Street and Wind Poppy Way reported seeing the animal on Facebook. One resident said she moved to Waunakee to be more in the country, and it was the best post she had seen on social media.

It checked out local residents’ yards and fire pits, making for some interesting photos of suburban life.

Waunakee Police were able to help return the escapee to its owners after responding to the 400 block of Skyview Drive at 5:43 p.m., according to Lt. Rob Beaudette. The officers contacted the farm from where they suspected it had wandered, and the owners came to corral the pig and return it home.

