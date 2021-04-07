A number of Waunakee High School students were selected to participate in the 2021 Wisconsin School Music Association's State Honors Music project.
They include: Vincent Chou, Orchestra; Emma Follendorf, Mixed Choir; Karra Howels, Treble Choir; Josie Petroff, Mixed Choir; Sydney Ray, Mixed Choir; and Gwenyth Severson, Orchestra.
Students selected for the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project participate in an intensive four-day summer camp in June and perform in Madison during late October as part of the Wisconsin State Music Conference.
This year, more than 1,100 students auditioned for 428 positions in five ensembles.
