Just two years after graduating from DeForest High School, Dale Schneider was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, where he would be in the 2nd 32nd Artillery B Battery. He was working at Oscar Mayer at the time, and his brother, Gene “Joe” Schneider had been drafted just four months earlier.
Dale Schneider entered Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for 12 weeks, then went onto advanced training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
“After that I was in a holding pattern. I was just killing time waiting until I got orders to go to Vietnam,” he said.
His unit was attached to Big Red One for three and a half months. The 1st Infantry Division was one of the first two divisions sent to defend the Republic of Vietnam in 1965.
Schneider arrived in September of 1966.
He said during training, he had little experience with heavy artillery.
“I was never on that artillery. It’s self-propelled. It’s got tracks, almost like a tank, with a long barrel and they were interchangeable. We could shoot an 8-inch or a 175 round.”
But not until he got to Vietnam did he actually operate the artillery. His officers found other uses for him in training.
“My sergeant found out that I could whip a salute on to any officer that came out to where we were training and tell him what we were doing and all that, so I was more or less a sentinel. I whipped out a salute and told the officer what we were doing there,” Schneider said.
All that changed when he got to Vietnam.
“I learned it very fast when I got to drive that gun,” he said.
The outfit had two gun sections and one was always on duty.
“It took about seven guys to run the gun section,” he said. When they were off, they would clean the gun and do maintenance, and fill sandbags that served as protection against enemy fire.
“We were in tents until they built some new buildings for us. But we had to put up about 4-foot high sandbags, so we weren’t getting shot from the jungle,” Schneider added.
Schneider said every day in Vietnam was different, but there were downtimes. Much heavy artillery was used for H and I, harassment and interdiction. A platoon of soldier in the bush would want support at night with Schneider and his fellow team’s artillery.
“We would shoot one round maybe every 10, 15 minutes just to let Charlie know that those guys have artillery support, and we did an awful lot of that,” Schneider said. “But we participated in some big battles too. We’d shoot day and night for four or five days in a row. Not every day, but you’d just never know.”
Schneider served in Vietnam about one week short of a year.
“It was a long time, but I grew up over there,” he said, “because when your 20, 21 years old, you think you are invincible. But I found out we’re not. But you have to believe you are.”
Schneider said a lot of the men used drugs.
“A lot of guys did that because you don’t know if you’re going to make it through the afternoon and night and see the next day,” he said.
He said he even participated in some of it, but never became addicted.
“When you’re young, especially when you’re 9,000 miles from home, you do some funny things I guess,” he said.
Asked what he took away from the experience, he said 55 years later, he has just two words to describe it: “For what?”
“What did we gain when we lost some 58,000 guys and gals over there?” he said.
Schneider said he and his fellow soldiers did not go as a unit there. They went in as replacements.
He turned 22 when he was there, and many men age 18 or 19 coming in to replace others who had returned to the United States called him “Pops.”
Schneider said the soldiers learned how to work together.
“You cover your buddies’ back, and they cover your back. I met some really good guys over there. I wish I could have stayed in contact with them but never did,” Schneider said.
Schneider was released from active duty and arrived back in Madison on Sept. 13, 1967. With about six to eight others, headed to states in the Midwest, he had a stop in San Francisco. Schneider recalled that he got into an altercation with a “hippie” at the bus station there.
“He said the wrong words I didn’t want to hear. I’m glad I had six or eight other guys with me that calmed me down. I didn’t need that my second day back in the country,” he said.
Schneider was able fly to Chicago, and his parents picked him up at the bus station in Madison.
“When I got home that day, my folks called everybody,” he said, remembering family members coming over for beers to celebrate.
Schneider reported back to work at Oscar Mayer, where he continued for 33 years before retiring in 1996. He has lived in Waunakee for 25 years.
“Now that I’m 75 years of age, I look back and say it went by so fast, I can hardly remember. I made it. I’m very fortunate. A lot of them didn’t,” Schneider said.
