The Waunakee Fire Department has announced the winners of its annual raffle.

Receiving prizes were Dick Endres, Chuck Schwenn, Brian Bowman, Wally and Pat Miller, Kevin Kenny, Steph Moran, Trent Schwenn, Becky Frederick, Harley Cliff, Rosemary Lee, Ken Hartwig, John Webster, Larry Paul, Scott Cofrin, Judy Sveum, James Grogan, Dick Miller, Barb Dresen, Terry Heimerl, Theresa Raemisch, Jolene Coy, Johnna Georgia, Cathy Kunes and Dan Norman.

The Fire Department has expressed gratitude to all who supported the department during the recent fundraising raffle and throughout this difficult year.

