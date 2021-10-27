Flamingos are back. If you see gatherings of these capped birds in your own yard or a neighbor's yard, it's not a senior prank. It's a fundraiser for Project Graduation.
A committee of parents has announced that Project Graduation is back, and that team of volunteers is now working on plans to provide a safe, equitable celebration for all graduating seniors.
Studies have shown that the highest number of teen drunk driving fatalities occurs on graduating nights. Project Graduation is an alternative to parties where alcohol is present. It is an all-night, substance-free party for seniors to be held at Waunakee Community High School on June 4, 2022, following the graduation ceremony.
The night boasts a variety of activities and entertainment, including a DJ, games, music venue, crafts and more. The flamingos are a way to ask for a tax deductible donation to help pay for the food, entertainment and prizes.
Project Graduation is a huge endeavor, and the committee is seeking upwards of $15,000 to make the night a success. To demonstrate your support support for this event and Waunakee High School seniors, consider making a corporate or personal tax-deductible contribution online at www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/ and select Project Graduation 2022. Anyone with questions can send them to waunagradparty@gmail.com.