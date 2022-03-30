Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) officials held a community-engagement meeting this week around the topic of school safety, sharing information with residents about the measures that the district takes to prevent and address emergency situations at K-12 school buildings.
WCSD superintendent Randy Guttenberg said school-safety planning has evolved over the past few decades due to events throughout the country.
Guttenberg cited school shootings that occurred at Columbine High School in 1999, Virginia Tech in 2007, Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, and Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Each resulted in the death of 10 or more students and staff.
“God forbids this ever happens, that we ever have to deal with something of this nature. But it’s something we have to be prepared for,” Guttenberg told attendees of the March 28 meeting.
“How do we make sure that we can provide the safest environment possible, when we know that there are things we have to guard against within our communities? That’s really the stepping point and the spirit of which we’re trying to walk forward here tonight,” Guttenberg said.
ALICE trainingSchool officials noted that several changes were made to school-safety planning as a result of those shootings. One has been the incorporation of active-shooter training such as the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) program into schools’ education and lockdown drills.
Prairie Elementary School principal Dean Kaminski called the training age-appropriate and said it looks different at the K-6 level than upper grade levels. For younger students, the lessons have been presented in a children’s book called “I’m not Scared…I’m prepared!” The text is designed to introduce ALICE concepts in a non-fearful way, and help kids understand what they should do in the event a dangerous person enters the school.
“We start off each year with students having that story read to them by their classroom teacher,” Kaminski said, “so they have an understanding of what it means if we end up having to go into a lockdown.”
Kaminski said staff and students then walk to evacuation points so that they know where those are.
Waunakee High School principal Brian Borowski said active-shooter training is communicated differently to seventh- through 12th-grade students, with teachers informing them directly about the lockdown procedure and the purposes for going into it. Staff and students had participated in a lockdown drill earlier that day, and most knew what to expect because of that communication.
“They sheltered in place. They moved out of sight,” Borowski said. “And then we also asked our staff for feedback, to find out if they needed anything and how they thought it went. So we take all that information and adjust, every year, what it is that we’re doing to make sure we have our bases covered.”
Borowski said teachers follow up with students after each drill to discuss any of their concerns.
Prevention
WCSD facilities director John Cramer said a major focus of safety planning is preventative measures that the district can take to avert dangerous situations in the first place.
For that reason, school officials formed a district safety committee to address school security.
The eight-member committee’s priority areas have included school-security assessments, safety plan revisions and security enhancements. Cramer said members will continue to work on each of priorities as they meet with one another and area law-enforcement officers to identify where improvements can be made.
“I’ve been here about three years now,” said Cramer, who has served as safety coordinator since joining the district in 2019. “I’ve been to each building hundreds of times. There are things that I see when I go in a building, every day. So I’m going to be working on making things better every day.”
The district has allocated more than $350,000 from recent safety grants toward training, safety equipment and building improvements. A visitor-management system has been introduced at all schools as well, where those entering a K-12 facility must present their driver license and submit to a background check prior to receiving a visitor’s pass to move about the building.
The full presentation from Monday night’s meeting can be found on the district’s YouTube page, at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9nwYAoTTLFY.