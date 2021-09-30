A scam artist is calling citizens and pretending to be a law enforcement agent with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release from that very agency.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office warned that scam callers are continuing to plague the Dane County area in attempts to steal money from citizens unaware of their tactics.
The sheriff’s office received several calls on Sept. 29 from concerned citizens who stated they had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Sgt. Stacey with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller goes on to tell the person on the other end that they have missed jury duty and need to pay money in order to get out of trouble.
This is a con that has been taking place for several years, with the scammers using different names, many of which are actual members of our agency. Typically they are able to make the number on the caller ID appear as an actual number used by the Sheriff’s Office.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this crime, you can report it to authorities by calling the non-emergency number of the Dane County Communications Center, at (608) 255-2345.