Family's land donation adds to recreation, conservation

The donation of just over 40 acres in the Town of Westport will create opportunity for conservation and recreation close to Madison while helping to reduce nutrient-laden runoff into Madison-area lakes, including nearby Lake Mendota.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board approved the donation of 40.93 acres on the north side of Hwy. M from the William Towell family. It will be combined with the adjacent 34 acres to encompass a nearly 80-acre site to be named the Towell Family State Habitat Area.
Towell, who is donating the land, said the family has worked with the DNR and the Town of Westport for more than a year on the donation process.
“The land is very unique,” Towell said, adding that it includes two streams and a large pond interspersed among wetlands and grasslands.
The agricultural use on the site dates back to the 1800s when ditches from Lake Mendota were used to provide water to crops, he said.
According to DNR Land Agent Michael LaBissoniere, the goal is to restore the ditches, ponds and degraded wetlands for northern-pike spawning, migration and recruitment into Lake Mendota. It will be managed by the Bureau of Fish Management and Bureau of Wildlife Management at the Fitchburg Service Center.
The restored wetlands are also expected to benefit migrating water fowl and could offer more hunting opportunities.
“Management of the parcel by the department would also aid in reducing nutrient inputs into the four lakes surrounding Madison and all the associated creeks, rivers and streams, as well as assist in achieving Dane County’s goal of utilizing wetlands to address flood mitigation,” LaBissoniere indicated in an email to the Tribune.
“They’re excited about the wetlands on the property. This aligns with three of their initiatives,” Towell said about the DNR, citing wetland preservation for clean lakes, fisheries management and wildlife conservation and protection.
It will be open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing, LaBissoniere said.
Towell is also working with Dane County to donate 200 feet of frontage on the neighboring 3-acre property where the White House tavern once sat, where Camp Beef Butter BBQ operated during the summer. The county’s Hwy. M improvement project will improve access to the property,
Towell said the summer-long lease has ended and the property remains for sale.
“There’s a lot of interest right now and potential for all sorts of neat venues,” Towell said about the White House property.
The county, as part of its Hwy. M improvements, has plans to assist by adding a small parking lot for the fishery area, said Tom Wilson, town of Westport administrator, attorney and clerk-treasurer. It will add open space to the town center, he said.
“There have been suggestions on what would be good with the property, how it could best serve the community. Donating it to the department, I think it’s incredible,” Wilson said. “I’m very happy he could do something like this.”