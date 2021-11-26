A Waunakee man is facing a felony charge of substantial battery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for what is described in a criminal complaint as a beating and possible stabbing.
Waunakee Police were dispatched to a home on E. Verleen Avenue by the Dane County Communications Center at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 for a report of a disturbance possibly involving a knife. As the officer approached the house, he observed a man, later identified as Gregory B. Flowers, age 45, walk outside and sit in a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The officer reportedly observed three individuals standing in front of the entrance, including one male with facial lacerations. EMS arrived and discovered other lacerations located just above the man’s right ankle, for which EMTs advised stitches would be needed.
Witnesses described how Flowers attacked the individual, hitting him on the head with an ironing board, and the man told police how Flowers kicked him in the back, the criminal complaint states. The officer photographed the ironing board leg in the vicinity of what appeared to be blood.
When a Waunakee officer asked the defendant about the incident, Flowers denied hitting or cutting the man.
The following day, the officer contacted one of the witnesses, who said the man suffered a concussion, lacerations on his leg requiring stitches, and fractured ribs, the complaint states.
Following a Nov. 23 initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court, Flowers was released on a signature bond, and is due in court next for a Jan. 31 hearing.