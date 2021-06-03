Waunakee High School administrators have invited the Class of 2020 to gather for their class picnic as well as their class picture June 11 at 5 p.m. The class picture is hung in the LMTC each year.
The photo will take place at Warrior Stadium. All class of 2020 students are encouraged to attend.
A letter to families from Waunakee High School Principal Brian Borowski notes, "we understand if the date/time doesn’t work for your graduate. We feel it’s important to honor our 2020 graduates and appreciate your accommodations to make this date work."
The class picture will be taken by Empire Photography. Graduates will receive information regarding how to purchase photographs from this event.