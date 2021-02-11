Waunakee area residents who have longed to experience the freedom of flying can soon take lessons and join a newly formed club.
The Waunakee Area Flying Club (WAFC) has announced that it has acquired a Cessna 172 Skyhawk aircraft, and is leasing a private, heated hangar at the Waunakee Airport. Flight operations are expected to start up in a few weeks, according to a press release from WAFC. Paul Schumi, a certified flight instructor, formed the nonprofit social club with an area aviation investor, and both are members. Both have belonged to previous flying clubs.
Schumi told the Tribune that he had been contacted about the need for a Cessna 172 at the Waunakee Airport, adding that aircraft is best suited for aviation training.
“They said they could really use a high-quality flying club and an aircraft,” Schumi said.
He said the intent is to allow others to experience the freedom of flight.
Schumi’s primary residence is in Chicago, Illinois, but he owns a home in LaValle. He began learning to fly four years ago with an instructor in the Reedsburg flying club, but discovered obstacles.
“I kind of stumbled on this as I was trying to aviate myself. You keep hitting these roadblocks because there are no planes or flight instructors available,” he said.
He developed a passion for aviation and wanted to share it with others, he said.
In his announcement to the Tribune, Schumi said, “We are excited about the level of local interest in flying and learning to fly, and the prospects for young people to find their passion or potentially a great career in aviation.”
Two informational meetings are set for those who would like to learn more about WAFC. The first is on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Waunakee Airport Clubhouse, located at 1201 S. Division Street.
Information about the club is also available on its website, www.waf-club.com, or by calling (608) 616-5430.
