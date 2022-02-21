An afternoon of music and storytelling at Waunakee High School Saturday shone a light on mental health struggles while also focusing on treatment and recovery.
Waunakee Project Brave drew a large crowd to the Performing Arts Center, where community members talked about their struggles with anxiety, depression and loss, and how they manage. Their stories were interspersed with hopeful songs played by the Project Brave Band, formed just for the event. Local Realtor Kerri Kane organized the afternoon, inviting local teachers, former students, mental health experts and parents.
Challenges
Kane said she remembered struggling with anxiety and depression, and bringing those feelings to light helps to dissipate them. Waunakee Project Brave grew out of a number of tragic losses in the community, and was most recently inspired after her friend’s son died tragically of a fentanyl overdose after taking what he thought was a Percocet pill.
Michelle Kullmann had spoken at a Waunakee Chamber of Commerce program about that loss. Her son is one of a number of college students who have died of fentanyl poisonings, and Kullmann is lobbying for colleges to stock dormitories with Narcan. Kane said after her friend’s talk, she wanted to bring the community together for an afternoon of music and storytelling for parents and teens.
A 2020 Waunakee High School graduate, Sydney Schmitz also talked about her grief after Cade, her close friend, died, and about the depression she struggled with during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic her senior year. In September, the UW-Madison sophomore received a text from another friend who was about to end his own life and was saying goodbye. That person survived.
Schmitz’s mother, Tanya, the Waunakee Project Brave master of ceremonies, found her a therapist, she said.
Schmitz told those attending, “You are not alone. You feel things, but you come off strong.”
But she added people need to allow others to check in on them.
Alyson Schaefer, a health instructor at Waunakee Community High School spoke about resiliency, noting that it is part of the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition’s message. Schaefer, who founded the nonprofit, Mental Fitness 4 Teens, said by shining a light on substance abuse and mental health challenges, we can normalize treatment, removing the stigma. Citing Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous, she noted that the struggles and the treatment are often kept in the dark.
Two mental-health experts also spoke. Dr. Michael Hammer, a psychologist, offers training in emotional intelligence, stress and anger management, along with conflict management.
Hope
Stress is part of life, Hammer said, offering ideas for effectively managing it. He defined stress as “the body’s natural response to something we interpret as a threat or a challenge, producing physical changes in our bodies.”
How we interpret circumstances or incidents is based on our learned experiences, and at times, we act on a misinterpretation of events.
Sometimes we can make an assumption about things that are not true and get stressed and act, sometimes inappropriately, on that assumption, Hammer said.
All of us have different methods of dealing with stress, but when those methods become obsessive, they can become a problem. For instance, Hammer said he enjoys watching television and eating his favorite food, nachos, but spending 12 hours a day doing that is not healthy.
Other positive ways of managing stress are exercise, deep breathing and mindfulness.
He advised building a number of methods for stress management in a systematic way.
John Weiss, a psychotherapist with Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee talked about his work with patients, offering an insight into the experience of a psychotherapy session.
“I never take for granted the courage it takes for someone to come in and talk about important things in their life,” Weiss said. “Ultimately, what they’re saying is, ‘I need help.’ That phrase is hard for us as human beings.”
Weiss said after learning the individual’s history, he tries to find two or three practical goals for the person to work on after they leave the session. The ultimate goal is for individuals to find what he called their “calm center,” living life in the moment and being mindful. While in that calm center, people can more easily open up to the truth about themselves, Weiss said.
As he works with young people in the community, he views them as “amazing,” and said the work is about aligning their view of themselves with his.
Information about a number of wellness organizations was made available, with stations of resources about psychotherapy, halotherapy and life coaching. To learn more about those, visit http://www.waunabebrave.com/resources.