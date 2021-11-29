Forty-two students from Waunakee High School spent the last two months rehearsing and preparing for the opportunity to perform on the State High School Theater Festival Stage which, this year, was held at Viterbo University in LaCrosse this past weekend. The ultimate goal is to perform at State and earn the Critics’ Choice Award. To reach this goal, a school has to be outstanding. Judges have to be moved deeply. The cast and crew of this year’s play, “Elephant’s Graveyard,” did just that.
One judge wrote, “This was breathtaking work. Exceedingly well done from top to bottom. Great work all. Honest, clear, motivated. Great discoveries and transformations, this play went somewhere. There was growth.”
Unfortunately one thing the group was unable to accomplish resulted in forfeiting the top award. The performance went over the time limit and grace period by 23 seconds, making the show ineligible for the top honors.
Despite the disappointment of missing the Critics’ Choice, the students received many great compliments for their efforts. Directors from other top notch schools and colleges went out of their way to remind the students that they presented a challenging and powerful script in an outstanding fashion.
On the positive side, the Critics’ Choice award is not the only possibility for special recognition. The students from WHS earned three additional awards. The first was an Ensemble Acting Award given to the entire cast and crew for demonstrating teamwork and cooperation among the troupe.
“Great connection and teamwork between cast members. Lots of strong listening and reactions from all, even the smaller bit players. All were strong here,” said one judge.
In addition to the ensemble acting award, two earned Individual Acting Awards. Junior Christian Grulke joined Freshmen Dan Nassalang as the 38th and 39th people from Waunakee High School to earn the award in the last 27 years. Christian earned his award for his portrayal of the Steam Shovel Operator by nailing his final scene with the Clown, played by Alyssa Irwin. Dan become the first student from Waunakee to ever earn the award as a freshman for his performance as the Hungry Townsperson.
Directors Rick Braun and Beth Crook were proud of the entire cast and crew for their performance on the stage of the Weber Center. They were also pleased to be assisted by the beautiful costume work of Jan Shucha which added color and clarity to the overall production.
Braun commented that despite not earning the Critics’ Choice Award, he was “extremely proud of this year’s group. We have been concerned about the time issue all year, but I kept stressing that rather than focusing all of our energy on that, we should focus our attention on having fun telling a beautiful story well. My last words to the group before they went backstage were to ‘tell the story.’ I was so pleased that one of the first things that our oral evaluator mentioned was that she thought we were worthy of the Critics’ Choice Award because our ultimate focus was clearly on telling the story rather than playing to the time limit which she felt would have hurt the play.
“I am most proud when I see students demonstrating solid understanding of the script and of each other’s roles on the stage. This group showed that clearly in the oral critiquing session when the judge asked them what they learned. There reactions were spot on and insightful which is why one judge wrote, ‘Without question, this cast and crew understood their script, the style, the needs of their characters and had a great feel for their cast mates and audience.’ When you get comments like that, you have to feel good about the group’s accomplishments,” Braun said.
The cast and crew returned home to be surprised by a fire truck and police car (along with a caravan of parent cars) processional down Main Street and Century Avenue to celebrate another successful season to add to the 40 year old tradition of solid State One Act performances.