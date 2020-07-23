The Waunakee school board is planning to make its decision about an instructional model for the fall semester at its meeting Monday, July 27.
The district's communications and engagement strategist, Anne Blackburn, has sent the following letter to school district families. It includes instructions for those wishing to make public comments.
The letter reads:
The Board of Education will meet in-person on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at the School District Administrative Offices. We will be accepting public comments. We strongly encourage you to submit your comments via email to Rebecca McDonough at district_administrator@waunakee.k12.wi.usbefore the Board meeting starting time. Submitted comments will be shared with all the Board members. Please note in your email if you would like your comment read as a public comment by a Board member.
If you would like to address the Board in-person, you will be greeted outside the building and brought into the meeting individually to present. You will be asked to abide by guidelines required to enter public locations in Dane County. We will be adhering to social distance guidelines and with space limitations at the District Office, you will not be able to stay inside for the remainder of the meeting after your comments. We appreciate your understanding.
The decision for the instructional delivery model will be considered and take place at this meeting on Monday. The public may access the meeting via live stream video at: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/Agendas.cfm
As we prepare for a range of reopening plans for the fall, we are appreciative of your continued support and patience as we strive to do what is best for all of the students and staff.
