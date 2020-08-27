Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, and Create Waunakee have announced the second program of their Building Connections series, a facilitated discussion about the documentary “13th,” a Netflix Original by Ava DuVernay. The discussion will take place via online video conference on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m.
The documentary explores the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States. The facilitated online discussion will offer a safe space to ask questions and discuss current events in relation to this documentary. Participants will be expected to refrain from hate speech and personal attacks.
Harold Gates, MSSW, CISW, HS-BCP, President and Co-Founder of the Midwest Center for Cultural Competence, will be the facilitator. Gates has worked as a school social worker and a university counselor primarily with students of color.
The documentary is available to watch free of charge on both Netflix and YouTube. Participants should plan to watch the documentary prior to the discussion.
Register to participate in the discussion at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Building Connnections_2020Sept
