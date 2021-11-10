A 17-year-old Madison man is accused of stealing an SUV from a Waunakee home, using the vehicle in other burglaries, and stealing credit cards from Waunakee vehicles to pay for items.
Daquan A. Thompson faces a several charges stemming from a Waunakee Police investigation into reports of theft between Jan. 20 and Feb. 3, 2021. A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court includes one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, entry into a locked vehicle and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to reports of multiple thefts in the early hours of Jan. 30, including some involving suspects entering unlocked vehicles in the Dorn Drive and Henry Street area. A home-surveillance camera depicted three suspects on foot checking for unlocked vehicles while a dark SUV drove alongside, according to the complaint. One of the suspects, whom police believe was later identified verbally as Thompson, was wearing a dark “Poetic Justice” hooded sweatshirt with pictures of Tupac on the front, the complaint states.
At about 3:56 a.m., a Waunakee man reported that his Kia Sportage SUV was taken without his consent from Knightsbridge Road after he started the vehicle to let it warm up and left it unlocked and unattended, according to the complaint.
On Feb. 3, the SUV and suspects were identified on surveillance in other crimes, including stolen vehicles, robberies, financial card fraud and thefts throughout Madison, Middleton and Waunakee, the criminal complaint states. The suspects and the vehicle were also allegedly shown on store surveillance cameras in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 in Madison.
That afternoon, Waunakee Police responded to the 200 block of W. Main Street where individuals reported their vehicle window was smashed and a debit card along with credit cards stolen.
The criminal complaint includes a list of purchases Thompson allegedly made on Feb. 3 using those cards at East Towne Mall stores, where the suspects were also identified on surveillance cameras. Thompson was identified by the Poetic Justice sweatshirt and shoes, and through other photographs. A search warrant of phone records showed Thompson’s phone using a tower in Waunakee at the same time of the burglaries on Jan. 30 and on Feb. 4 and from the same locations, the criminal complaint states.
Thompson faces one felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked vehicle and criminal damage to property and four felony counts of identity theft – financial gain.