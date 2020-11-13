Two Waunakee students were among many of Wisconsin’s most accomplished junior high and middle school music students participated in the first-ever Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Virtual Middle Level State Honors Project held on Oct. 30-31.
Throughout the state, 298 students in grades 6-8 were selected from over 1,100 who registered to audition. Video auditions, including a prepared solo or etudes, sight reading and scales, were submitted during the months of June for vocalists, string and wind instruments. Percussionists submitted video auditions during the month of September. Selection for the band, choir and orchestra was based on several elements of music performance.
Waunakee High School students Gwenyth Severson, who plays trombone, and Lars Swanson, who plays cello, participated in the orchestra conducted by Dr. Stephen Benham of Duquesne University.
WSMA State Honors Music Project brings Wisconsin’s finest school musicians together to work with nationally known conductors in a professional setting.
“Learning, interacting and performing with other inspiring musicians from across the state under the direction of a nationally recognized conductor and some of Wisconsin’s finest music educators, offers students an incredible enrichment opportunity,” said Erica Ruppert, WSMA program director.
In addition to full ensemble rehearsals and sectional activities, students participated in a Q&A session with the composer of their musical selections. J. Reese Norris, Richard Meyer, and Dr. Erika Svanoe gave insightful information regarding the technical aspects, inspiration for and meaning behind their music compositions.
