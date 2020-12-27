After 10 months of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as vacations and get-togethers with family and friends were canceled, we’re all feeling a little tired and many are grieving a lost year.
Some have lost their jobs or closed their businesses; others have lost their loved ones. A few who have had COVID-19 may be suffering long-lasting health complications.
Waunakee resident Sarah Stevens has developed a way to survive painful times, basically by what she describes as strengthening her gratitude muscle. With a strong sense of gratitude, setbacks seem less devastating and she can keep her emotional equilibrium.
Emotional pain
Stevens began to focus on gratitude in 2001, when she and her husband Craig had their third son, Luke. Stevens was a stay-at-home mom in Florence, Kentucky, then. They had tried to have a third child, but it took a few years.
“I had Luke – I should have been overjoyed,” Stevens said. “And I was, but I didn’t feel it. Something felt off.”
Looking back, Stevens said she was most likely experiencing mild postpartum depression. She shared her feelings with a member of her church who was somewhat of a mentor. Her advice: Get a journal and start writing three things a day Stevens was grateful for.
Stevens said she did so begrudgingly.
“I never liked journals. I wasn’t a diary gal. It just sounded stupid,” she said.
She eventually grabbed an old notebook and started.
Some days, the entries of gratitude were, “I got a two-minute shower without a baby crying,” or one child bit the other, but the other didn’t bite back.
And some days, she had nothing at all to write.
“I kept doing it, and surely but slowly, I noticed it wasn’t as hard to come up with three things,” Stevens said.
The more she focused on things she appreciated in her life, the more she noticed new ones. The depression began to lift, also as a result of time passing and her hormone levels returning to normal, she said.
“It helped doing the practice,” she said about the journal, calling it life-changing.
“If you focus on even the littlest, tiniest things in your life that you have to have to be grateful for, your level of contentment changes, and your ability to experience joy – not like jump-up-and-down and dance-in-a-field joy but just your heart feeling joyful - becomes easier and better,” Stevens added.
Physical pain
Stevens’ “attitude of gratitude,” as she called it, helped again in 2015 when a tumor was discovered on her kidney. The Stevens family – including a fourth child, Noah – were living in Waunakee then.
Doctors felt the tumor had a 50-50 chance of being malignant. Because it was on her kidney, it couldn’t be biopsied, and so it was removed.
As Stevens began to recover, the pain continued.
“Doctors didn’t believe me. They thought I was a wuss, a pansy,” she said. Finally, it was discovered nerves had been damaged during the surgery, leaving Stevens with permanent nerve pain.
Stevens’ practice of gratitude helped her through, but couldn’t solve it all, she said.
She had different allergies and reactions to the pain management medications, including depression.
“I’d never experienced depression in my life other than what I think was postpartum,” she said. “This was different. It was deep and bad. That depression lasted a long time. And again, if not for the attitude and the practice of gratitude in my life, I think I would have been swallowed up whole by that depression.”
Stevens has shared her life-lessons with others. She began a Grati-Tuesday in an online group with others who had a medical issue.
“I decided we needed to have a lot of positivity,” she said. Every Tuesday, the group members would share one random post of gratitude.
She took the practice to Facebook, and when she began her Etsy business, Cellar Designs, there as well. She said she measures her success with the business not by the revenue or the number of followers, but by the number of people she’s connecting with spiritually and relationally. The past year was Cellar Design’s worst financially, aside from its first year in 2009.
The businesses evolved after Stevens and her husband began making shadow boxes that served as frames for photographs with printed quotes or sayings.
“They went crazy,” Stevens said, noting most of the frames were custom-made. “People would say, that’s the quote I want. And I loved hearing the story.”
She has also created a Gratitude Journal, a six-month journal for people to document three things to be grateful for, two things they are dreaming of and another of something they like about themselves that day.
“I just created it because I felt all three things are important to me. You need to notice the good things in your life. You need to be dreaming of something. There’s power in looking forward to things. And then, we all tend to not like ourselves very much,” Stevens said.
She hopes the journal will help people as they exit 2020 and turn a corner not only in time but in their level of contentment and joy.
Stevens said her family has a strong faith in God, and that faith is part of her business, which has transcended any financial endeavor.
“Cellar Designs feels more like a ministry through art at this point,” she said.
