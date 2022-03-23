With its interpretive panels depicting burial mounds and describing Native Americans’ use of the land, a visit to Gov. Nelson State Park offers a glimpse into life on Lake Mendota’s shores thousands of years before Europeans arrived.
Now, an effort is underway to highlight how the Town of Westport site was used by the people that followed. Madison author Don Sanford, whose 2015 book, “On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota,” takes readers on a tour of Lake Mendota while offering stories of the lake’s geology and people, is leading that effort. Sanford’s latest project is an effort to install interpretive panels at Gov. Nelson State Park to tell the park’s later history.
“There are a fair number of sites in addition to the already designated and marked Ho-Chunk sites,” Sanford said. “I don’t want anyone to think we’re whitewashing or covering over the Native American presence here. We’re adding to that with more contemporary uses.”
The park was once home to three camps, along with two farms. Sanford has photographs of the camps, thanks to the connection he made with Mike Woldenberg, whose parents operated Camp Indianola from the mid 1940s to 1967, while researching “On Fourth Lake.”
“When Indianola closed, the belief was it was the oldest boys’ camp in the state,” Sanford said, adding it was established in 1905. The other two camps were operated by the YMCA and YWCA. Both day camps, Camp Maria Olbrich was for girls and Camp Wakanda for boys.
During a recent visit with Woldenberg, Sanford saw photographs of children playing baseball and different buildings, and thought those photographs could be placed on the panels to show the previous use of the sites.
Sanford is now researching the farms, but he has no photos and said he feels like Jack Webb from the 1950s detective show “Dragnet.” One of the former farms was owned by the Reynolds family and is near Hwy. M and Six Mile Creek. The other is at Borchers Beach Road and was formerly owned by the Borchers family.
Sanford said he has no documentation of either farmstead except for an aerial photo and property records.
“I would be so excited to find somebody who might have a snapshot… of grandma standing in front of the barn,” he said. “That would be another way to help connect visitors to what life was like in 1938 or 1945.”
Sanford’s proposal for the interpretive panels has been met with enthusiasm by the park superintendent and the Town of Westport Historic Preservation Commission, he said. That commission has agreed to underwrite the cost of a cartographer to help guide the locations for the new interpretive panels.
“Maps tell us so much about history,” Sanford said. “But the tricky part is to try and connect an old map to a new map, especially when there aren’t a lot of landmarks.”
During the warmer month, Sanford offers boat tours of the lake pointing out the landmarks he researched while writing his book. He tells those aboard to picture Gov. Nelson State Park when the camps were there, noting hundreds of children would be in the water swimming and in canoes.
Anyone with photographs of the two farms is asked to contact Sanford at dpsanford@charter.net.