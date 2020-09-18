Sept. 4-10
Sept. 4
Suspicious person reported at 5 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Stolen automobile at 5:58 a.m. at Stanford Drive.
Theft from automobile reported at 6:10 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Property found at 6:41 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Property found at 8:23 a.m. at Pasadena Parkway and Spahn Drive.
Theft from automobile at 8:42 a.m. at Eighth Street.
Theft from automobile at 8:52 p.m. at Seventh Street.
Property lost at 9:15 a.m. at S. Klein Drive.
Property found at 9:19 a.m. at S. Klein Drive.
Check property at 9:39 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Safety hazard reported at 10:15 a.m. at E. Main Street and Raemisch Road.
Traffic arrest at 11:51 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive and Seventh Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:40 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Check property at 1:40 p.m. at Grandview Drive.
Theft from automobile at 2 p.m. at Fifth Street.
Accident with property damage at 2:50 p.m. at N. Century Avenue and W. Main Street.
Juvenile complaint at 5:11 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Animal wildlife at 5:53 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Unintentional 911 calla t 6:02 p.m. at Lynn Street.
Check property at 8:28 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 8:49 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway and Parkview Circle.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 9:50 p.m. at N. Cambridge Court and Wexford Drive.
Traffic arrest at 11:07 p.m. at E. Main and N. Division streets.
Sept. 5
Check property at 1:29 a.m. at Dolan Avenue.
Check property at 1:30 a.m. at Dunwoody Lane.
Check property at 1:39 a.m. at Foggy Mountain Pass.
Check person at 1:57 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Suspicious person reported at 2:43 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 4:58 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 5:18 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 5:23 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 5:45 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Check person at 6:04 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Traffic arrest at 11:10 a.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Check property at 11:14 a.m. at Savannah Boulevard and Tierney Drive.
Violation of court order at 12:09 p.m. at N. Holiday Drive.
On-street parking complaint at 1:20 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail.
Alarm at 1:36 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Check property at 2:08 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Disturbance reported at 4:27 p.m. at Kohler Court.
Check person at 4:51 p.m. at Lexington Drive.
Check property at 4:59 p.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Property found at 7:25 p.m. at S. Klein Drive.
Domestic disturbance at 7:34 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Suspicious vehicle at 7:58 p.m. at Lillian Street.
Assist police at 8:54 p.m. at Badger Lane.
Check property at 11:36 p.m. at Hogan Road.
Sept. 6
Check property at 12:08 a.m. at Tierney Drive.
Traffic arrest at 1:26 am. at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue.
Check property at 2:03 a.m. at Elizabeth Street.
Disorderly conduct at 2:05 a.m. at W. Third Street.
Battery reported at 2:09 a.m. at South Street.
Check property at 5:55 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Check property at 6:10 a.m. at Grandview Drive.
Check property at 6:13 a.m. at Grandview Drive.
Safety hazard at 7:49 a.m. at Arboretum Drive and Quinn Drive.
Check property at 10:11 a.m. at S. Madison Street.
Civil dispute at 11:09 a.m. at Winston Way.
Accident with property damage at 1:10 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and W. Main Street.
Check person at 6:27 p.m. at O’Malley Street.
Sept. 7
Silent 911 call at 12:03 a.m. at Boulder Trail.
Local ordinance violation at 1:35 a.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Assist Dane County Sheriff at 1:58 a.m. at Woodland Drive and Kingsley Road.
Local ordinance violation at 2:30 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Alarm at 5:08 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:09 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Stray animal at 8:10 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Stolen automobile at 8:42 a.m. at Centennial Parkway.
Alarm at 9:57 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Check person at 10:51 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Domestic disturbance at 2:05 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Juvenile complaint at 2:21 p.m. at N. Madison Street and Skyview Drive.
Check person at 4:35 p.m. at S. Madison Street.
Sept. 1
Check property at 1:10 a.m. at Colton Court.
Stray animal reported at 2:45 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 7:47 a.m. at N. Madison Street and Skyview Drive.
Check property at 9:27 a.m. at Spahn Drive.
Assist police at 9:31 a.m. at Tower Street.
Silent 911 call at 9:50 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:23 a.m. at Tara Lane.
Silent 911 call at 10:30 a.m. at Uniek Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 12:55 p.m. at Stone Edge Court.
Fraud reported at 1:15 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Check property at 2:01 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive.
911 call at question at 5:31 p.m. at Connery Cove.
Drug incident at 8:03 p.m. at Spahn Drive.
Disturbance reported at 9:17 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Sept. 9
Alarm at 1:31 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Alarm at 4:24 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 7:24 a.m. at Woodland Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 8 a.m. at James Court.
Check property at 11:55 a.m. at Walter Run.
Stray animal at 12:07 p.m. at South and Eighth streets.
On-street parking complaint at 12:15 p.m. at Sunset Lane and N. Century Avenue.
On-street parking complaint at 1:06 p.m. at Savannah Way.
On-street parking complaint at 1:21 p.m. at Suwannee Circle.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2 p.m. at Fairbrook Court.
Noise complaint at 2:19 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Check property at 2:39 p.m. at Simon Crestway.
Accident with property damage at 2:41 p.m. at E. Main and Cross streets.
Unintentional 911 call at 3:28 p.m. at Bluebird Trail.
Check property at 7:54 p.m. at Kearney Way.
Traffic arrest at 9 p.m. at Arboretum Drive and Hogan Road.
Assist police at 10:01 p.m. at Wimbleton Way.
Sept. 10
Check property at 2:35 a.m. at Kingston Way.
Traffic arrest at 2:35 a.m. at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive.
Traffic arrest at 5:48 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Seventh Street.
Stolen automobile at 6:39 a.m. at Wimbleton Way.
Alarm at 7:06 a.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Check person at 7:45 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Check person at 12:16 p.m. at O’Malley Street.
Accident with property damage at 12:57 p.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Conveyance at 4:30 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Check person at 5:56 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Unintentional 911 call at 7:50 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and.
Traffic arrest at 9:06 p.m. at Arboretum Drive and Audubon Avenue.
Traffic arrest at 9:06 p.m. at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue.
Adult citations
Sept. 4
Mary Allan, Waunakee, speeding at E. Main and N. Division Street. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Martavia Britton, Madison, speeding at S. Holiday Drive and Seventh Street. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Russell Whitaker, Hinckley, failure to yield for yield sign at W. Main Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Sept. 5
Pedro Garcia-Reyes, Madison, speeding and operating without a valid license at E. Main Street and S. Madison Street. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Nicholas Wurzel, Middleton, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and operating while intoxicated, first offense, and trespass to land at Kohler Court. Municipal court date set for Sept. 15.
Sept. 6
HJoan Neubauer, Lodi, failure to yield for yield sign at S. Century Avenue and W. Main Street. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Sept. 8
David Reddington, Waunakee, speeding at N. Madison Street and Skyview Drive. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Sept. 9
Juan Dominguez Carpinteiro, Madison, operating after suspension at E. Main and Cross streets.
Luke Funk, Waunakee, speeding at Arboretum Drive and Hogan Road. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Nathan Thompson, Barneveld, automobile following too closely at E. Main and Cross streets. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Sept. 10
Joseph Beckman, Waupaca, seatbelt operator use required at S. Century Avenue and Seventh Street. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Ivan Calzada Fernandez, Madison, speeding at Arboretum Drive and Audubon Avenue. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Ikel Salgado, Waunakee, operating without a valid license and speeding at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Blue Neef, DeForest, speeding at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Oct. 13.
Adult Arrests
Sept. 5
Gail Brissett, Waunakee, domestic enhancer and disorderly conduct at S. Holiday Drive.
Sept. 6
Melissa Ziegler, Waunakee, domestic enhancer, resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct at W. Third Street.
Sept. 7
Dayne Brissette, Waunakee, domestic enhancer and disorderly conduct at S. Holiday Drive.
Sept. 8
Adam Meece, Waunakee, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin and misdemeanor bail jumping at Spahn Drive.
Juvenile Citations
Sept. 6
Madison juvenile, speeding at Eighth Street and S. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Oct. 6.
