A single-vehicle crash caused the death of a woman in the Town of Dane Monday evening.
Dane County Sheriff's Deputies responded at approximately 6:17 p.m. to Springfield Road just south of Kurt Road Aug. 30. According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation showed a Toyota Sienna, was operating northbound on Lodi-Springfield Rd when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to roll. One female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased pending notification of family.