A veteran of the Waunakee Fire Department who served as chief for 10 years while operating a prominent business died on March 14.
Kenneth Statz, age 80, served his community both as vice president of Carl F. Statz & Sons, a Westport business founded by his father, and as a volunteer firefighter
According to a Tribune article from 1987, he joined the department when his brother and uncle were firefighters. His career as a firefighter spanned 32 years.
“I just thought it was a good way to serve the community. I didn’t belong to a lot of other organizations,” he told the Tribune after becoming chief, adding that he had fun working with others in the department.
During his first 22 years with the department, he became a first lieutenant and then assistant chief, a post he held until he was elected chief. He said the Waunakee Fire Department members had a right to feel pride in the department, noting that the average response time for the volunteer department was three minutes.
Ann Helt was village president when Statz was fire chief. She remembered him as “a very good leader.”
“We got along super. He was just a really nice guy. To work with him was just perfect,” Helt said.
Statz and his brothers, Ron and Dave, operated the farm-implement dealership begun by their father, where Statz’s son Dean is now the president. According to his obituary, he was a longstanding member of the Midwest Equipment Dealers Association, as well. Statz also supported the Waunakee Community School District’s Athletic Department and the Future Farmers of America.
Dean Statz worked with his father for 30 years, he said.
"He was just a good role model and taught me a lot of things and how to treat people," Dean Statz said.
Ken Statz was proud of what he was able to help the Waunakee Fire Department accomplish and offered his support to the Waunakee schools, Dean said. The FFA has served an annual luncheon at the dealership for many years.
"Being a businessman, he was involved with a lot of people," Dean Statz said.
Statz leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Mary Ellen Statz, and three children: Dean and Dan Statz, and Amy Herzog. He is also survived by grandchildren and other family.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 22 at 11 a.m., at S. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.