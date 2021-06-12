Engineers designing the Hwy. M reconstruction have made several revisions to intersections between Oncken Road and Hwy. K in the project plan. A roundabout is no longer considered the best improvement for the Hwys. K and M intersection; instead, a signalized intersection will remain with turn lanes added.
A presentation demonstrating the updated project information is now available for viewing on the Dane County highway department website (https://highway.countyofdane.com/highway-projects) as a virtual meeting.
It shows the revision to the design at the intersection of North Shore Bay Drive, along with access to Corner Court and the Mansfield Road intersection.
The cost for the signalized intersection came in at $1 million less than a roundabout, Gerry Schmitt, KL Engineering project manager notes in the presentation. The roundabout would have required a quarter mile of roadway to be added to North Shore Bay Drive, along with additional lighting, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements.
Schmitt told the Tribune that projections showed the roundabout increasing flow of traffic initially, but over the long term, in design year 2045, it showed a signalized intersection would handle traffic better.
As the roundabout project reached full capacity for traffic, merging traffic would see conflicts, Schmitt said. The signal was also seen as safer for pedestrian traffic. Schmitt said by just expanding the intersection and adding left turn lanes at K, the signalized intersection worked better than the roundabout.
The project will span from Oncken Road to Hwy. 113, expanding Hwy. M to four lanes.
Engineers are seeking public comment on the project by July 20. Comments can be sent to Schmitt at gschmitt@klengineering.com or KL Engineering, 5400 King James Way, Madison, WI 53719.
Two more public meetings will be held, and engineers will meet with stakeholder groups and with agencies and municipal leaders.
Because of the design revision, the environmental review document is expected to be completed this fall, and afterwards, the next public meeting will be held.
The project is still planned for fall of 2023 and will span a full season to 2024. Due to the level of improvements needed at the Hwy. 113 railroad crossing, it will require Hwy. M to be closed to traffic.