A Waunakee woman returned to her family’s homeland in West Africa in March with suitcases of shoes, women’s clothing and face masks, for a month-long mission trip she had planned for more than a year.
In 2021, Fanta Conde set out to carry on her grandmother’s legacy of charity and generosity when she began the nonprofit, Amour Inconditionnelle Foundation, French for unconditional love, to raise funds for a pandemic relief mission trip. With the $3,031 her foundation raised from a percentage of the sales from her own online shop, Amour Rose Boutique, she arrived in Guinea and purchased other necessities for the people there.
“It took me three to four days of shopping,” Conde said, adding she purchased toothbrushes, feminine products, soaps, more shoes, school supplies, backpacks, pencils, books, bags of rice, soccer balls and more.
Originally, she planned the pandemic relief mission trip in Guinea Conakry, but her family suggested the needs were greater in Siguiri, 18 hours away, where her grandmother lived.
Conde was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and had never visited Guinea to meet many members of her family. She called the experience “life changing and humbling.”
“We had family from all different backgrounds and that came from different areas,” Conde said. Meeting them gave her new appreciation for the stories she had heard throughout her life.
She said she felt at home immediately.
“My auntie who I stayed with, I felt like I knew her my whole life. She treated me as her own child,” Conde said.
Conde said she was even happier in Guinea, where people spend time visiting each other, talking and giving gifts.
“It’s a busy life in America. We don’t have time for that. We’re always working and going to school; we don’t have time to do those things,” Conde said.
The people are humble and have very little, she said, but they share whatever they do have.
“Family is everything there,” she said.
Conde plans to raise more funds for another mission trip. With a goal of $10,000, she hopes to build a water fountain.
“Clean water is hard for some people. It’s definitely an issue there,” she said. “Building a water fountain can help more people and have a lasting impact, as well.”
Now back in the United States, Conde is focusing on her business and promotions to raise funds through raffles and giveaways.
Conde has set up a Go Fund Me page for her foundation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amour-inconditionnelle-foundation-mission-trip. She plans to produce a video of her trip and share that, as well.