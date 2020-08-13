The Waunakee school board will vote next week on a referendum question seeking taxpayer approval to exceed the revenue limit by $2.1 million, but whether that will be a recurring payment has yet to be decided.
At Monday’s meeting, school board members debated the merits of a recurring or non-recurring referendum.
If the board decides to hold a referendum, it would not increase the property tax levy; it would, however, use an existing levy intended to pay down debt into a maintenance and operational fund. If passed, it would provide the board flexibility on how to use the funds, either for operational or maintenance expenses, Steve Summers, the district’s business manager, told the school board at the Aug. 10 meeting.
Initially, it could be used to fund enhancements to all of the school building’s HVAC and plumbing systems, providing an air purification system and touchless features on faucets and water fountains.
School board treasurer Jack Heinemann said he was not comfortable seeking the $2.1 million in perpetuity.
“As we go through the whole COVID, what does education look like in five years or in 10 years?” Heinemann asked. He suggested language in the referendum question indicating that the funds in excess of the revenue limit sunset in five years.
Summers said unlike other referendum questions seeking to exceed the levy limit, this does not accompany a building referendum which would incur greater, ongoing operational costs.
But school board president Dave Boetcher noted that the district’s maintenance costs are not anticipated to end in five years.
“It doesn’t end in 20 years,” Boetcher said. “I don’t like the idea of taking referendum after referendum and bringing it to the public.”
Summers said both strategies, a non-recurring and recurring referendum request, would put the school board in a better position, particularly during uncertain budget times.
“if we don’t take action next Monday, we’re putting us in a situation where if, six weeks from now, there’s a state budget repair bill that takes 5 percent of state equalization aid, we will not have action for the board to take,” Summer said. “This puts us in a position of being able to react to that, and either of these strategies works.”
The school board last October had voted to levy $2.1 million in additional funds to prepay debt with the idea that it would reduce a future debt obligation associated with a building referendum originally anticipated for November, Summers said.
Also, the board wanted to keep the tax rate consistent last year at a time the village was going through a reassessment.
School board member Mark Hetzel said the sunset on the referendum would have a logic to it but agreed with Boetcher that maintenance needs will continue.
Heinemann added that if the funds were built into future budgets, future boards could use them as they please.
School district superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the decision is a philosophical one. Different districts opt for holding more frequent referendums because their communities are more comfortable with those, he added.
Guttenberg suggested the referendum question be written both ways - one including the five-year sunset and the other seeking for authorization to exceed the revenue limit on a recurring basis - for the board to vote on Aug. 17.
Unlike other referendums asking to exceed the revenue limit, this one will not raise the tax levy.
“The vote isn’t to raise taxes; the vote isn’t to cut taxes. The vote is whether the public believes the funds should be available for operational costs,” Summers said, adding the decision is whether to change the intended use of the $2.1 million.
If the board decides against a recurring referendum, it could revisit whether the funds should return be returned to Fund 39, which is used as additional bond payment, or ask the public to continue it or cease the $2.1 million levy, Summers said.
The school board is expected to approve either a recurring or non-recurring referendum question to put to voters at a special meeting Aug. 17. Voters would then decide during the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.
