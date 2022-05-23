Editor's note: A reader asked that we link Demi Stokes' award winning poem with the story. We have added that with her permission. 

With the way words fall from my mouth the same way doves fly through skies

I am from magical myths living and breathing inside my mind

The kiss of life running through my sisters and me

Yet I am still my fathers rage

(Though I present myself as pure and absolute)

I know there is good

I feel it deep and low

But with it comes misery and dread

We are unconditional and untamed

Messy and spiteful

But there is good

I notice the beautiful beings who walk with me

In the paths we choose

Conditioned to be simple although so convoluted

The particles that make us have compounds so profound

Poets are devoted

Shadows are shows to keep our minds enterianted

The same way scientist uncover questions unanswered

But the wind is my home

It nourishes, comforts, and keeps me whole

I shall want for nothing but still yearn for objects it can not give me

When i'm covered in soot and smoke

It will wash away substances that i've braced for years

It’s gust is like a brand

The only one i'll ever crave

Leaving a searing sting against my cheeks

The wind means no harm

Only to keep me in its arms