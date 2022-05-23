I Belong to the Wind Demi Stokes Roberta Baumann Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor's note: A reader asked that we link Demi Stokes' award winning poem with the story. We have added that with her permission. With the way words fall from my mouth the same way doves fly through skiesI am from magical myths living and breathing inside my mindThe kiss of life running through my sisters and meYet I am still my fathers rage(Though I present myself as pure and absolute)I know there is goodI feel it deep and lowBut with it comes misery and dreadWe are unconditional and untamedMessy and spitefulBut there is goodI notice the beautiful beings who walk with meIn the paths we chooseConditioned to be simple although so convolutedThe particles that make us have compounds so profoundPoets are devotedShadows are shows to keep our minds enteriantedThe same way scientist uncover questions unansweredBut the wind is my homeIt nourishes, comforts, and keeps me wholeI shall want for nothing but still yearn for objects it can not give meWhen i'm covered in soot and smokeIt will wash away substances that i've braced for yearsIt’s gust is like a brandThe only one i'll ever craveLeaving a searing sting against my cheeksThe wind means no harmOnly to keep me in its arms Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Outgoing Waunakee village board trustee airs 'grievances' Waunakee voters to see pool referendum on November ballot Overtime thriller: Waunakee knocks off Middleton in girls' lacrosse New coach hopes for better results from Local Nine in Home Talent baseball in 2022 Warriors win Badger East girls' soccer showdown with rival DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!