The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune hosted a candidate forum for three candidates running for the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education. Mark Hetzel is running unopposed for another term to represent the Town of Vienna

Anne Luebke and Ted Frey are both running for the seat representing the Town of Westport and the cities of Madison and Middleton.

To view the forum, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/NTn3QmDjGdIYW0Jh-1jblVELuO_V6sKgsstTdGLMjlPrA216l3ljJYor64ynW_6t.guurVD3hm1nmsyGL

Passcode: &dgumQk0

