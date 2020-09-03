A Madison man who pleaded guilty to 13 felonies in Dane County Circuit Court Sept. 1 has been charged with four felony counts stemming from burglaries in Waunakee.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 1 that Cleaster Moon, 25, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary, two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent and two counts of driving a vehicle without consent.
The convictions stem from incidents in Madison, Oregon, Waunakee and the Town of Bristol last year.
The Waunakee incidents occurred on Sept. 24, 2019, when police responded to a rash of burglaries. One homeowner in the Meadowbrook neighborhood reported a wallet, cash, credit cards, gift cards and a Nissan Rogue, along with items in the vehicle, stolen.
A nearby homeowner also reported a key fob for a vehicle stolen, along with a wallet, credit cards, cash, computers and an iPad.
Other nearby residents also reported items stolen from their homes and vehicles.
Surveillance video from the 900 block of Countryside Crossing showed a sedan traveling north on that road with least three suspects on foot, the criminal complaint noted.
The sedan was believed to be a Chrysler 200 reported stolen in the City of Madison the night before. Behind it was a white SUV, believed to be stolen Nissan Rogue.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Waunakee Police were advised to respond to the area of Troy Drive and East Bluff in Madison, where Wisconsin State Patrol had located an unoccupied stolen Nissan Rogue in a condominium parking lot.
Waunakee Police identified the Nissan Rogue at East Towne Mall on security video which also showed Moon emerging from the Chrysler 200.
According to the State Journal report, Moon could be sentenced for up to 21 years of combined prison and extended supervision for each of the burglary convictions.
The convictions for taking and driving a vehicle each carry a maximum 10-year sentence, and the convictions for driving without the owner’s consent each carry 14 years. Additional time could be added as a repeat offender penalty.
Moon is now serving a prison sentence after probation for a previous burglary conviction was revoked.
The State Journal report notes Moon will be sentenced Nov. 3 and that another 17 felonies and 11 misdemeanors were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, but Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland can consider the conduct in the sentence.
Others face recent charges from last year’s incident
Two 19-year-olds were also charged in Dane County Circuit Court at the end of August as a result of the Waunakee Police investigation into the Sept. 24 and 25 burglaries.
James D. Bogan of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Shalon R. Williams of Sun Prairie were later identified through fingerprint evidence and surveillance video, leading to the charges.
Bogan is facing four felony counts, including burglary, party to a crime, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, party to a crime, and two of burglary party to a crime. Williams faces one misdemeanor count of passenger in a vehicle operated without owner’s consent, party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint, fingerprints on a Ford F150 that had been burglarized in Waunakee identified Bogan. He was also seen on video in the front passenger seat with Williams in the rear passenger in the stolen Nissan Rogue, according to the criminal complaint.
On June 24, Waunakee Police reviewed surveillance video from the mall taken on Sept. 25, 2019, and identified Williams exit the rear driver-side door of the stolen Nissan Rogue and enter the mall.
If convicted of the burglary charge, Bogan could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years or fined up to $50,000, or both. The operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent charge carries a maximum fine of no more than $10,000 or a maximum six-year sentence, or both.
The two burglary charges each carry a maximum $50,000 fine or 15-year sentence, or both.
The count against Williams, passenger in a vehicle operated without owner’s consent carries a maximum $10,000 fine and up to a nine-month sentence.
