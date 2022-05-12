Waunakee student’s poem earns silver medal in NAACP competition

A Waunakee High School sophomore has medaled two years in a row in an NAACP poetry competition, with her work this year capturing a silver medal following last year’s gold-medal winner.
Demi Stokes said she has been writing poetry since the seventh grade when she began reading compilations. She said she was an enthusiastic reader throughout her childhood.
“Poetry is kind of a way to get all your feelings out in a rhythmic pattern. I feel like that’s really nice to do,” Stokes said.
She participated in the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT SO) poetry competition last year after her father connected with Frances Huntley-Cooper, chair of the local chapter’s committee.
ACT SO is a year-long achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students, according to its website. It offers 33 competitions in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), humanities, business and performing, visual and culinary arts.
Demi said in 2021, she had until the April 15 deadline to write her poem this year but got started late.
“I think I started in January and I had the outline,” she said. The poem is titled “I Belong to the Wind,” and Demi said she knew she wanted the title to be in it. Throughout the piece, the wind is a unifying theme.
She said her poetry is “centered around her headspace,” and the wind helps to ground her, calling it “one constant in my life.” When other issues are going on, Demi said, “The wind will always be there to comfort me.”
She began last year’s gold-medal poem, “I Want All That Is Not Mine,” in March, just prior to the deadline. Her gold medal qualified her to participate in the 2021 national NAACP ACT-SO competition.
“Since it was such a short deadline, the timeline when I had to complete it, I was very surprised when I got gold my first year,” Demi said. As a freshman at Waunakee High School, the gold medal was exciting, she said.
The national competition was on Zoom last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, because another participant in Dane County chapter has received a gold medal, Demi has the option to attend the national event in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Demi said her favorite poet is Audre Lourde, the African-American poet from New York whose work addresses issues of race.
“A lot of her poems center around being a Black woman in America, and that’s something I can relate to, being Black in Waunakee. And, her writing style is just really beautiful to me,” Demi said.
Demi said she has been interested in journalism since she was a young child and may pursue the field in the future. Still a voracious reader, she just finished her AP History exam.