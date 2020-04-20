While most of alive today have never experienced a pandemic, past generations have lived through enormous losses due to outbreaks of disease and virus.
Patricia Keegan Breunig grew up in Waunakee and now lives in Madison. She told the Tribune her mother, Ann Meyer Keegan, related her family’s tragic losses to diphtheria in the late 1800s.
Her mother wrote a short letter to her children in 1985 about their great-grandparents, the Meyers. It follows:
“Your great grandparents, Meyers, were Elizabeth Berschens and Peter Meyer. They were born in Trier, Germany, and came to the U.S. in 1873 and were married in St. Martin’s Catholic Church. Grandpa Meyer was born June 16, 1842, and passed away in December 1923 at the age 81. Grandma Meyer died in 1909. To this union, nine children were born: Ann Meyer Diederich, on Dec. 22, 1878, and Herman, your grandpa, born May 15, 1888. During the black diphtheria epidemic seven of their brothers and sisters died in six weeks. Your great Aunt Ann was the only one to survive. And Herman was born two years after the epidemic. Thus the nickname “little Hermanscha.”
Breunig said, according to her mother, after losing seven of their eight children, the Meyers prayed to St. Joseph that they would have another child.
“When Herman was born, they named him Herman Joseph,” Breunig said.
Breunig remembers her grandfather, Herman, telling her about single men who would come from Waunakee at night to take the dead bodies away.
“Grandpa said people would drop off food on the porch for them,” she said.
The headstone bearing the names of the Meyers and their children is in the St. John’s Cemetery in Waunakee. Nearby, is the gravestone for the Berschens. Annie Meyer Diederich and her husband are also buried there.
“Our great-great-grandparents have been through this before,” Breunig said.
Ann Meyer married John Diederich May 14, 1901, in St. John's Church. They had 4 sons, Herman, Cyril, Vic and Bob; and four daughters, Elizabeth, Catherine, Naomi and Alma.
Herman Meyer, married Ella Ruttgers on May 4, 1910, in St. John's Church. They had three children, Norbert, born Oct. 31, 1912; Ann born June 27, 1916, and Jerome born on Nov. 3, 1918.
