The Waunakee Rotary Foundation awards four $1,500 Service to Humanity Scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who provide exemplary volunteer or community service.
High school seniors in good standing residing in the Waunakee Community School District graduating from Waunakee High School, Edgewood High School, Madison Country Day School, St. Ambrose Academy, or a homeschool are eligible to apply.
The Scholarship Applications and supporting documents are due by April 8, 2021. Seniors awarded scholarships must be registered as full time students (12 credit hours minimum) at an accredited university, college, or technical school in the Fall of 2021. Children of Waunakee Rotary Members are not eligible due to certain tax regulations. Scholarship recipients are required to attend the Waunakee Rotary Club meeting via Zoom or an in-person meeting held at Rex’s Innkeeper on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from noon-1 p.m.
For the scholarship application, visit www.waunakeerotary.org located under the Useful Links section.
