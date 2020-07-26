In 1968, as young American men were drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, Tony Helt saw an alternative: he joined the Air National Guard instead.
“I didn’t have a number yet,” Helt said, “and I didn’t want to take a chance I would be drafted into the Marines.”
Helt, who grew up the youngest of 11 children on a farm on Riles Road in Ashton Corners, had graduated high school a year earlier. He went through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, saying it was much different than he expected.
What stands out from that training today were the rules, he said, noting the Air National Guard had rules for everything.
“Every person should go through basic training. You learn so much about following the rules and taking orders. A lot of people don’t know how to do that,” Helt said.
At the time, Helt was working for Four Lakes Landscaping. When he returned to work from Basic Training, his boss said he was a “totally different man, totally changed,” Helt said, adding that the experience taught him discipline.
He then went through mechanics training at Truax and became a flight line mechanic setting up planes, particularly the F-102s.
Active Air Force servicemen were called to missions in the United States, and once in a while to Florida for competitions with other guard units.
“Truax always came back one of the top ones,” Helt said.
Helt said there was talk of sending Air National Guardsmen, as well, but that never happened.
Mechanics training came in handy in Helt’s small landscape business, H&K Landscaping, as he could repair his own equipment.
Helt’s family has a history of military service. His father-in-law, Pat Laufenberg, served in World War II, and his father was a World War I veteran. Helt said his father ensured the mules had shoes during that war. But otherwise, his father talked little of his service.
“He said there would be days they didn’t get anything to eat all day. The next day they would get a half a potato,” Helt said.
Helt’s brother also served in the Korean War and kept the details of that experience to himself. Only when he died did the family learn from his service records that he had earned three bronze stars.
“He never talked about it,” Helt added.
Helt left the Air National Guard in 1974. He had his own business and usually worked weekends, and the Air National Guard required a one-weekend-per-month commitment, along with two-week drills at Volk Field per year.
Vietnam veterans often report feeling ostracized by others who opposed the war at the time, but Helt said he never had the problem when he returned from basic training.
“Those people in Vietnam were told not to wear uniforms,” Helt said.
After leaving the guard, Helt missed the camaraderie with his fellow guardsmen, he said.
His father-in-law was active with the Waunakee American Legion Post 360, serving as commander, and urged him to join. Helt did at the age of 35, a month after he left the Jaycees, the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce.
He found that camaraderie again at the Legion, with fellow veterans, and he’s enjoyed working on community projects with them and helping others since.
“It’s just a good feeling,” he said. He has also enjoyed marching in parades.
Asked what Helt would advise to those thinking of enlisting, he said they should “do their homework” to see if the experience would be right for them. If so, they should talk to recruiters from all of the branches.
As for Helt, the Air National Guard was the first he checked with.
“And they had one opening,” he said.
Helt married in 1969, and he and Joan live in Springfield today.
He was scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., aboard the Honor Flight with fellow veterans this fall to see the monuments, but that trip was rescheduled to the due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To those entering the service, Helt said, “Have an open mind. Don’t think you know everything. You’re going to find out you don’t in a big hurry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.