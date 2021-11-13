Often, we hear of the sacrifices veterans make to secure freedom in the United States and abroad in abstract terms.
During the Waunakee Middle School Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday, as Lt. Col. Michael Dunlap addressed the students and the Waunakee veterans honored, he recounted in vivid detail his experiences with the Air Force 20 years ago. Just after the 9/11 attacks, Dunlap was deployed to Uzbekistan as young lieutenant.
He and his squadron of 135 engineers would rebuild a soviet airfield into a classified special-operating launch point into Afghanistan only 80 miles away.
The members built sewer systems, water purification and distribution, power distribution, and a kitchen, and rehabilitated the airfield. It could be a place for the 3,000 special operators to stay.
On Veterans Day 2001, his squadron was asked to build an airfield landing system in Bagram, Afghanistan. Several left to survey Bagram and determine what was needed then returned a week later after they had been shot at a few times, tiptoed though land mines left by Soviets and later by the Taliban, and slept amid the sound of rockets and missiles, Dunlap said. Before he left, one had penned a letter to his wife for Dunlap to deliver in the event he did not return.
“But what does that have to do with you in Waunakee?” Dunlap asked the Waunakee seventh- and eighth-graders.
He showed a picture of the air traffic tower and another of two boys his friend found guarding it.
One was 13.
“He should be in eighth grade,” Dunlap said, “He should be going to school and playing hockey like my son…instead he was tasked with guarding the control tower at Bagram from the Taliban.”
Dunlap pointed out that as a result of the United States’ military coalition in partnership with non-governmental organizations, enough peace and stability was achieved in Afghanistan to enable elections, boys and girls to attend school, and women to serve in their government.
“While the government of Afghanistan eventually did fall to the Taliban again, the people of the country through last 20 years have only known freedom, thanks to America’s military,” Dunlap said.
Today, Dunlap is a commander with the 115th Civil Engineer Squadron, part of the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field, a unit of the Wisconsin National Guard. Today, Dunlap chooses who to send overseas and to deploy in Wisconsin.
He told the students that the squadron is composed of people just like their parents.
“They work in jobs like your parents, but one weekend a month, they put on a uniform and train with the Air Force,” Dunlap said.
Several members of the squadron have been activated. Dunlap remembered calling one in May 2020, just after she had graduated with her teaching degree from UW-Madison. She would have to report to the base the next morning.
“The next day, a little more than a mile to the east of where she had graduated, she was dressed in riot gear helping to ensure order was maintained, so that people could continue peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd, when some in our community were set on destroying our community,” Dunlap said, adding that mentally, the job was tough on her.
Two months later, he called another member to inform him he would be deployed to Niger two days after Christmas and not return until July 4.
“He was helping to secure their county against terrorist organizations that wanted to take over in that part of Africa,” Dunlap said, adding 22 schools had been permanently closed, and each week, more than 13,000 people flee their homes.
For those deployed, the time spent from their families is time they will never get back.
Still, Dunlap noted that the members are part of an all-volunteer force.
“Everyone I work with personally chose to make that decision and sacrifice,” he said.
To honor those who serve on Veterans Day, Dunlap shared with the students values he feels are important, including integrity, being an informed citizen, being part of the solution and working with others to do so, and finally, being human.
“Be kind. Help others in need. Volunteer in your community. Recognize and take advantage of the fact that the opportunities you have in front of you are the direct result of the people sitting here,” Dunlap said referring to the Waunakee veterans honored during the ceremony. “The veterans sitting here today have given their time, their energy and their lives to building a better America and world. You owe it to them.”