As the Waunakee school district anticipates elementary students returning to schools in September, the board of education Monday approved the purchase of an air purification system and sanitizing equipment to protect students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deep cleaning equipment purchase could be paid from a separate fund, not the district’s capital maintenance fund. The plan is to purchase hand-held sprayers for custodians to use for deep, thorough cleanings of building, along with one backpack sprayer.
The board also approved enhancements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, beginning with the elementary schools.
The board received a quote from NAMI for $212,215 to install these, with funds coming from the district’s capital maintenance budget. Another company, 1901, Inc., provided a bid of $214,767 for the project.
Initially, board members suggested taking the higher bid from 1901 because NAMI had previously proposed having the installation done separately.
But Steve Summers, the district’s finance director, told the board that facilities director John Cramer had asked for turnkey proposals, and NAMI’s bid includes the electrical work, as well.
Dave Boetcher, school board member, said the board needs to have competitive bidding, as NAMI’s second bid came in significantly lower than its first.
The air purification systems would be installed in the elementary schools then in the other buildings for an additional cost of approximately $600,000.
The board also approved a plumbing system enhancement to water bubblers at the elementary schools to provide touchless bottle fillers. The cost for those is $73,000. Currently, the water fountains are taped off.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board discussed the possibility of providing childcare to teachers who request it. Human Resources Director Brian Grabarski said teachers who opt out of teaching for the semester can decide to take leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
School superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the Wisconsin Youth Group has proposed offering childcare in 10 locations, with a maximum of 15 classrooms.
“We need some tools to work with staff to be able to have staff be in front of kids,” Guttenberg said. The district could opt to help subsidize the childcare.
Guttenberg noted that for each staff member that takes family leave, the district incurs a $12,000 cost.
But school board member Jack Heinemann pointed out that the district cannot provide childcare for everyone.
School board members said they need to keep staff. The cost per teacher on leave is $12,000 and the district will not have the best teachers in the classroom, said school board member Joan Ensign.
Initially, board members seemed in favor of offering some subsidy, about half of the $200 weekly cost, to staff members who would enroll their children in the Wisconsin Youth program.
But Heinemann asked about parents who have already enrolled children in other child care programs.
“This is a horrible option. I don’t see how it’s fair to everybody,” Boetcher said.
A motion to fund 50 percent of childcare cost was made, and two amendments to that motion were put on the table before they, and eventually the original motion, were voted down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.