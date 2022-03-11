Why they're running: a Q&A with Waunakee's school board candidates

Four candidates filed nomination papers for the Waunakee board of education this year, earning them a spot on the ballot during the April 5 election.
Director David Boetcher, Treasurer Jack Heinemann and newcomer Katie Dotzler have filed for a seat representing the village of Waunakee, where two spots are up for election this spring. Clerk Judith Engebretson was the lone candidate to file for the seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield. Residents of all areas within the district vote at large for the candidates.
The Tribune reached out to candidates last month to learn about their vision for the school district and the issues they would like address if elected. Here are their responses:
David BoetcherAge: 58
Occupation: Construction Electrician
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District board of education?
We need a new middle school. My experience in construction will help build a quality facility without increasing property taxes. Waunakee has great schools, but each student must feel safe, accepted and welcome. I believe in strong diversity, equity, and inclusion so all students can gain the great education of WCSD.
What life experiences do you feel have prepared you to serve on the board of education?
After 35 years in electrical construction, I understand how to build and maintain economical facilities. My 28 years in the military has taught me how to work with many different people with different approaches. As a 20-year resident who raised a family in Waunakee, I value and understand this community.
What do you see as the three largest challenges facing the school district at this time?
1. Growth — Waunakee will keep growing and WCSD must keep up. We need to re-focus on our long-range facility plan. If we had followed it, we could have saved several hundred thousand spent on a second middle school portable classroom. It requires a commitment to hire/retain excellent staff.
2. DEI – we need students on the committee to keep it relevant and helping in current situations. The current process is leaving today’s students without support they need.
3. Public Accountability – We have great schools. They need public support. The BOE must advocate and openly engage with the community to support our schools.
Some of the issues that the Tribune has reported on recently are the upcoming referendum, communication with members of the public, and the district’s DEI efforts. Which of these do you feel is most important for the board of education to focus on in the coming months?
We don’t have to pick just one and should work on all three as each impacts the learning environment for students. We have the resources/ability to do them all. If forced to pick one it would be DEI. Our students spoke out this past fall asking us to listen and take action to help them. A student can’t learn if under stress or skipping class to avoid harassment/bullying. No student should face that. We can and must support all students no matter their situation. WCSD should be an environment where students learn to live with and how to treat others.
Katie DotzlerAge: 45
Occupation: Currently I am a stay at home parent
Substitute Teacher Waunakee School District: 2016-2019
Operations, Marketing and Sales for Cardinal Health: 1999-2006
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District board of education?
I’ve dedicated my time partnering with WCSD serving in many capacities, including: PTO Co-President, Coach, Substitute Teacher, Parade Coordinator and Boosters President/volunteer. I’m excited to collaborate with students, families, administration, staff and community members to enhance/promote positive learning experiences for all students and activities that engage/connect us.
What life experiences do you feel have prepared you to serve on the board of education?
As an extremely involved parent in WCSD, I’m engaged/connected with our schools and community. I have extensive experiences effectively collaborating (sports teams, coaching, teaching, sales team, parent groups/committees) to affect positive outcomes. I love my Waunakee experiences and connections. I’m excited to serve on the WCSD school board.
What do you see as the three largest challenges facing the school district at this time?
The largest challenges facing our school district are:
• Identifying and addressing the academic and social emotional needs of our students, including the needs of our growing English Learner population, as we transition away from the pandemic.
• Teacher and staffing shortages
• Planning and implementing a successful/effective referendum to meet the needs of our growing student population.
As we meet these challenges, communication and engagement with the teachers, staff, students, parents and community is paramount.
Some of the issues that the Tribune has reported on recently are the upcoming referendum, communication with members of the public, and the district’s DEI efforts. Which of these do you feel is most important for the board of education to focus on in the coming months?
An imperative and immediate challenge is to identify the gaps (academic, social/emotional, mental health, student/family engagement/connections) that have resulted over the last couple years from the pandemic and to fill those gaps as quickly as we can. Likewise, we need to support the efforts of the BOE DEI committee to include and engage all students. As we plan the upcoming referendum, it is imperative that we effectively and transparently communicate with all stakeholders (parents, administration, staff, students, and the public) to meet the needs of all students.
Judith EngebretsonAge: N/A
Occupation: Retired teacher and administrator
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District board of education?
Having served on the school board for 3 years I have seen the excellence of our teachers and administrators. I want to work with them and bring the community’s voice to the vision and planning of our district.
What life experiences do you feel have prepared you to serve on the board of education?
As a former teacher (special education) and administrator (assistant high school principal), I have seen the needs and issues that arise in our classrooms. I have served on committees, worked with parents and students in crisis, developed curriculum, advised co-curricular activities, and overseen departmental budgets.
What do you see as the three largest challenges facing the school district at this time?
Over the past 2 years the district has done an incredible job of navigating the challenges presented by COVID. The administration has worked tirelessly in the face of changing conditions. Now we need to unite the community, parents, staff and students to support the excellent education opportunities in our district.
Some of the issues that the Tribune has reported on recently are the upcoming referendum, communication with members of the public, and the district’s DEI efforts. Which of these do you feel is most important for the board of education to focus on in the coming months?
The referendum is the most important issue facing the board in the next few months. With a projected increase in enrollment over the next 10 years, we as a board need to engage the community to make educationally and fiscally sound plans. With a clear understanding of the issues underlying the need for a referendum, the community can give its input for the future of our district. The district has solicited professional advice for design and construction options, but the direction our district will take depends on the support of the community.
Jack HeinemannAge: N/A
Occupation: President/Chief Operating Office
Why are you running for the Waunakee Community School District board of education?
I want to continue to be a strong advocate for education, by creating a welcoming, safe learning environment for all students while be accountable to the public. I want to pursue a more transparent budget process so that the public has a better understanding of how their tax dollars are being spent.
What life experiences do you feel have prepared you to serve on the board of education?
During my ten years on the board, I have provided common sense, realistic, data driven decision making. As a business leader, I bring a business prospective. I understand to maintain a high achieving district we need a strong collaboration between parents/community, teachers, and administration/board.
What do you see as the three largest challenges facing the school district at this time?
- We need to create a safe educational environment for all students.
- Improving student outcomes as we come out of COVID. The online education did not work well for all students – we need to develop strategies to help those that feel behind during this period.
- State funding for K-12 education
Some of the issues that the Tribune has reported on recently are the upcoming referendum, communication with members of the public, and the district’s DEI efforts. Which of these do you feel is most important for the board of education to focus on in the coming months?
The board needs to focus on all topics. I am a strong advocate for creating a safe welcoming environment for all students. DEI programs implemented in our district should be based on community needs. The community continues to grow, we will need more buildings to serve our population. Referendum discussions are moving forward with the goal of having the vote in November. We need to effectively communicate needs so successful outcomes can be achieved. Good public communication is important so that the board receives feedback on the decision being made.